Retailers and other consumer companies rose, led by consumer discretionary shares.

Dollar General plans to pour an additional $100 million into its stores, primarily in staffing levels, as it looks to attract more bargain-hunting shoppers from rivals.

Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard has made an offer to acquire retail assets in Europe from energy company TotalEnergies for EUR3.1 billion.

DPC Dash, operator of Domino's Pizza in China, is seeking to test investor's appetite through an initial public offering in Hong Kong. The company, which postponed an IPO in December due to volatile market conditions, plans to sell 12.8 million shares to raise up to HK$703.95 million, the pizza chain operator said.

U.S. new home construction bounced back in February for the first time in six months, led by apartment buildings, but it's unclear if the bounce translates into a recovery for the housing market.

Construction on new U.S. homes rose 9.8% in February to 1.45 million, the government said. The numbers are seasonally adjusted.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1732ET