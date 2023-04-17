Retailers and other consumer companies moved higher, led by consumer discretionary shares.

David's Bridal filed for bankruptcy and said it would shut down all of its stores if it doesn't quickly find a buyer for the country's largest bridal retail business.

Rockefeller Center is preparing to open its first hotel, the latest sign that Midtown Manhattan's largest office landlords are leaning into hospitality and entertainment as remote work reduces demand for office space.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1743ET