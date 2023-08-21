Retailers and other consumer companies rose as gains in consumer discretionary shares outweighed losses for consumer staples stocks.

Roark Capital is nearing a deal to buy the Subway sandwich-shop chain for about $9.6 billion. After a long, heated auction, a deal for the closely held company could be finalized this week, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Sweetgreen hired two former Chipotle Mexican Grill executives to lead its marketing and culinary development, part of the salad chain's strategy to expand beyond large metropolitan areas on the east and west coasts.

Nikola offered an update on its recent voluntary recall of more than 200 of its electric vehicles after an investigation into their battery packs, saying the company "may incur significant expenses" and it can't assure when it will resume production of its BEV trucks.

Chinese tourists are flocking back to Macau's casinos even as China's economy is struggling, propelling the city back above Las Vegas as the world's most lucrative gambling hub. Some 1.9 million tourists from mainland China visited Macau in July, a number approaching the prepandemic level of around two million a month in late 2019.

