Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Shares Rise, Led by Consumer-Staples Stocks - Consumer Roundup

01/04/2022 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were higher, led by consumer-staples stocks.

The number of times workers quit their jobs reached a fresh high in November while job openings stayed close to record levels, signs that the labor market remained tight late last year. The Labor Department said there were 10.6 million job openings at the end of November, a decrease from 11 million the prior month. The total number of quits reached 4.5 million after slightly falling in October from the previous month. The quits rate was 3%, up from 2.8% the prior month and returning to a record rate last seen in September.

In the automotive industry, Toyota has for the first time overtaken General Motors as the U.S.'s top-selling car company by annual sales, a change prompted largely by a global computer-chip shortage that dealt an uneven blow to the car business. Ford shares rose more than 11% as it doubled its goal for manufacturing its new electric version of the F-150 pickup truck, targeting 150,000 a year. Ford said the increased production plans reflect high demand for the model.

Electric-van manufacturer Workhorse Group named a new finance chief as it grapples with financial losses and federal investigations into its business.

Giorgio Armani SpA said it would pull out of two major fashion shows in the coming weeks as Covid-19 cases surge in Europe. The Italian luxury fashion house said it was canceling its planned runway shows at Milan Men's Fashion Week and Paris Haute Couture Week later this month, casting a shadow over two of the industry's marquee events. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1716ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 7.47% 65.74 Delayed Quote.4.33%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 3.26% 9490 End-of-day quote.3.26%
WORKHORSE GROUP INC. -0.22% 4.49 Delayed Quote.3.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pExplainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety?
RE
05:48pU.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
RE
05:48pU.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
RE
05:46pCOVID-19 testing rules in UK to be relaxed to reduce staff shortages -The Telegraph
RE
05:40pIMF delays release of new forecast to Jan 25 to factor in COVID-19 developments
RE
05:39pNevada to join $26 bln opioid settlement with J&J, drug distributors
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 90.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.09% to $1.1289 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.35% to $1.3529 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBiden to speak 'truth,' honor law enforcement on Jan 6 anniversary -White House
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent to cut stake in Singapore tech group Sea
2Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
3Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics
4Wall Street pares risk-taking but stays bullish
5Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

HOT NEWS