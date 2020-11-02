Consumer Shares Rise; Staples Stocks Lead Gainers -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose, but consumer discretionary stocks lagged the broader market amid an uptick in new coronavirus cases in the U.S. and renewed lockdowns in Europe.

Shares of Clorox rose nearly 5% after the company reported profit for the recent quarter more than doubled as sales grew 27%, continuing gains from purchases of wipes, disinfectants and personal-care items during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Estee Lauder posted a smaller profit year over year in the latest quarter as people bought fewer makeup and fragrance products amid a shift in social behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators jumped more than 15% after the company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue figures.

Dunkin' Brands shares rallied after Inspire Brands, the owner of Arby's, confirmed it would acquire Dunkin' for $8.8 billion in one of the largest restaurant deals in years.

J.C. Penney cleared the way to sell itself out of bankruptcy to lenders and landlords, settling with a group of holdout creditors led by Aurelius Capital Management that wanted a bigger slice of the pie from the company's restructuring.

Meanwhile, CBL & Associates Properties, one of the country's largest mall owners, filed for bankruptcy after the coronavirus pandemic forced almost all its properties to shut down temporarily, disrupting rent collection.

And the operator of the iconic Friendly's restaurant chain has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, saying the 85-year-old business could fetch less than $2 million as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on in-person dining nationwide.

Walmart has ended its effort to use roving robots in store aisles to keep track of its inventory, reversing a yearslong push to automate the task with the hulking machines after finding during the coronavirus pandemic that humans can help get similar results.

