Retailers and other consumer companies climbed with consumer staples shares leading the way.

Amazon.com and Rivian Automotive are in talks to scrap the exclusivity part of their electric-van deal, after the online retailer's order for 2023 came in at the low end of a previously provided range, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Porsche unveiled plans to launch a new all-electric SUV as it reported a rise in sales and profit in its first annual earnings since parent Volkswagen took the sports-car maker public last year.

South Africa's government said Monday that it is investigating fast-fashion company Shein following complaints from the local textile union and industry association that it may be exploiting tax loopholes to gain an unfair advantage in Africa's most developed economy.

Chick-fil-A is reaching beyond North America with a $1 billion plan to take its signature crispy chicken-breast sandwich overseas.

The Atlanta-based company said it plans to open restaurants in Europe and Asia by 2026, with locations in five international markets by 2030.

