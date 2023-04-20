Retailers and other consumer companies sank, led by consumer discretionary shares.

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week rose by 5,000 to 245,000 and pointed to further erosion in what's been a robust U.S. labor market. Home sales fell across the U.S. in March, a sluggish start to the crucial spring selling season as higher mortgage rates squashed momentum from the previous month. U.S. existing-home sales decreased 2.4% in March from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.44 million, the National Association of Realtors said. March sales fell 22% from a year earlier.

Carmakers were in focus as Tesla shares fell 10% after the company reported a first-quarter earnings decline Wednesday evening while revenue missed views. Profit margins for the global EV giant also fell below 20% as the company has committed to a 2023 price-slashing strategy.

Renault shares fell after the company said it continued to experience logistics issues in the first quarter, but reported a jump in revenue and confirmed its outlook for 2023. Auto maker Jaguar Land Rover plans to invest GBP15 billion in electric vehicle programs over the next five years to become a modern luxury car maker by 2030.

Whole Foods Market is planning to cut several hundred corporate jobs, the company said, as the grocer reorganizes its structure to simplify operations. The Amazon.com-owned grocer, which operates across nine regions, will now have six, according to a Thursday memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

IKEA is making its largest-ever investment in new American stores, betting on strong U.S. demand for its flat-pack furniture, with 17 new stores focused in southern states over the next three years.

Philip Morris shares fell as first-quarter revenue missed expectations.

European antitrust authorities raided the Italian offices of the Gucci fashion house this week, part of a probe the company said was focused on potential anticompetitive behavior in the fashion sector.

Restaurant owners are pushing back on McDonald's moves to tighten franchise standards and rules, increasing tension between the burger giant and operators who run the bulk of its U.S. locations.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 1745ET