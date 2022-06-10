Consumer Shares Slide as Inflation Continues to March Higher -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies tumbled as data showed consumer prices rose at the fastest rate in four decades in May.

The Labor Department said that the consumer-price index increased 8.6% in May from the same month a year ago, marking its fastest pace since December 1981. That was also up from April's CPI reading, which was slightly below the previous 40-year high reached in March. The CPI measures what consumers pay for goods and services.

May's increase was driven in part by sharp rises in the prices for energy, which rose 34.6% from a year earlier, and groceries, which jumped 11.9% on the year, the biggest increase since 1979.

Consumer staples stocks were the one bright spot in the market. Investors piled into companies selling everyday goods consumers stock in their pantries, with consumers more likely to buy staples over discretionary items as prices rise.

Kellogg and Kroger were two of the best performing stocks in the S&P 500. "It's not that demand is softening or falling off a cliff; it's just shifting how consumers are spending their money," said Tim Chubb, chief investment officer at Girard Advisory Services in Pennsylvania. Analysts worry that an extended surge in prices for staple goods such as milk, bread and eggs, could push consumers to adjust their spending habits, which could further sour the economic sentiment.

In corporate news, online-luxury marketplace Farfetch will start accepting cryptocurrency payments, following Gucci and other upmarket brands in embracing Bitcoin and other forms of digital money in a bid to attract younger shoppers.

Stitch Fix said it would cut about 330 jobs as the personal shopping and styling service grapples with a slowdown in sales and widening losses.

Tesla has canceled three of its recruitment live-stream events for China scheduled for June, days after Chief Executive Elon Musk warned that the company was about to cut jobs.

Revlon is preparing to file for chapter 11 protection as soon as next week after struggling to keep up with competition from newer cosmetic brands, people familiar with the matter said.

