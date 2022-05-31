Log in
Consumer Shares Slip With Losses in Staples Stocks Offsetting Gains for Discretionary Shares - Consumer Roundup

05/31/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies were flat with gains in consumer discretionary shares not enough to offset losses for staples stocks.

A survey of consumer confidence fell slightly in May to a three-month low of 106.4, reflecting worries about high inflation and a slowdown in the economy.

Meanwhile, home-price growth rose to a new record in March as robust home-buying demand outweighed the limited supply of homes for sale. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 20.6% in the year that ended in March, up from a 20% annual rate the prior month.

Supermarkets and distributors are pushing back on higher prices from food makers, as escalating inflation drives more consumers to rethink their spending.

Kroger Co. and other grocery chains said they are asking brands to prove why higher prices are necessary before accepting them, and warning manufacturers that they will stop carrying products if food companies won't negotiate prices.

Some companies said they are switching to new meat suppliers with cheaper products, and are delaying price changes for items like canned goods.

U.S.-traded shares of Unilever surged higher after the consumer-goods company said it would add activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board and disclosed his fund now holds a 1.5% stake, moves that ratchet up pressure on the maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise to reinvigorate growth across its sprawling portfolio.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1718ET

