Consumer Shares Slip as Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lead Decliners -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies ticked down amid fears of a drastic slowdown in the housing market.

Mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time in 20 years, as the spike in borrowing rates threatens to turn a housing boom into a bust.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased slightly to a seasonally adjusted 217,000 last week from 214,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday.

McDonald's shares fell after the fast-food chain said weakening of foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar hurt its global revenue, despite higher menu prices and promotions that drove U.S. sales growth.

Federal prosecutors and securities regulators are investigating whether Tesla misled consumers and investors about how its advanced driver-assistance system performed, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Amazon.com returned to profitability last quarter even as inflation and recession fears dented consumer sentiment.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1709ET