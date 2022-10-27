Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Consumer Shares Slip as Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lead Decliners -- Consumer Roundup

10/27/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies ticked down amid fears of a drastic slowdown in the housing market.

Mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time in 20 years, as the spike in borrowing rates threatens to turn a housing boom into a bust.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased slightly to a seasonally adjusted 217,000 last week from 214,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday.

McDonald's shares fell after the fast-food chain said weakening of foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar hurt its global revenue, despite higher menu prices and promotions that drove U.S. sales growth.

Federal prosecutors and securities regulators are investigating whether Tesla misled consumers and investors about how its advanced driver-assistance system performed, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Amazon.com returned to profitability last quarter even as inflation and recession fears dented consumer sentiment.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1709ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 3.31% 265.11 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
TESLA, INC. 0.20% 225.09 Delayed Quote.-36.23%
Latest news "Economy"
05:24pApple exec says digital advertising and gaming are areas where c…
RE
05:24pAmerican Airlines offers 19% pay increase to pilots in new contract - draft agreement
RE
05:19pApple says gross margin of 43.3% was september record…
RE
05:17pMexico's Bimbo beats Q3 estimates, driven by product price hikes
RE
05:15pBrazil central bank to roll over currency swaps expiring in December
RE
05:14pUtilities Shares Gain as Treasury Yields Slip -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:14pCommunications Services Shares Sink as Meta Shares Tumble -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:13pTechnology Shares Fall Amid Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:12pFinancial Shares Rise as Investors Eye Rates -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:11pCorn futures end down as U.S. export sales disappoint traders
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures climb on easing rate hike bets, Meta plunges on dismal outlook
2Investors punish Zuckerberg as costly metaverse pitch falls flat
3Analyst recommendations: HSBC, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Netflix, Tene..
4AIXTRON upgrades 2022 growth guidance based on strong order situation/ ..
5META : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS