Consumer companies fell amid fears that mortgage rates could rise further. Shares of Winnebago Industries declined after the recreational-vehicle maker, a bellwether of discretionary spending, posted a marked decline in revenue amid discounts and volume decreases.

One of the top executives at Church & Dwight was stripped of $200,000 in stock awards because he deleted texts on his personal phone that the company wanted to review for an undisclosed legal matter.

Hotel guests are suing Marriott International over a daily fee at the chain's Los Angeles-area hotels, saying the employee-protection surcharge violates California's consumer protections and unfair competition laws.

