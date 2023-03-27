The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0900  S&P Case-Shiller              Jan       +2.7%   (9)   +4.6% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy          Mar       -10     (5)   -16 
          1000  Consumer Confidence           Mar        101.7  (26)   102.9 
Wednesday 1000  Pending Home Sales            Feb       -3.0%   (14)  +8.1% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                Mar 25     195K   (20)   191K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)        4Q        +2.7%   (21)  +2.7%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)      4Q        +3.9%   (9)   +3.9%* 
Friday    0830  Personal Income               Feb       +0.2%   (26)  +0.6% 
          0830  Consumer Spending             Feb       +0.3%   (23)  +1.8% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M           Feb       +0.4%   (22)  +0.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y           Feb       +4.7%   (15)  +4.7% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                   Mar        43.0   (11)   43.6 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment            Mar        63.0   (20)   63.4** 
                  (Final) 
 
*4Q 2nd Reading 
**March Prelim Reading 
 
 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

