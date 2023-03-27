The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0900 S&P Case-Shiller Jan +2.7% (9) +4.6% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Mar -10 (5) -16 1000 Consumer Confidence Mar 101.7 (26) 102.9 Wednesday 1000 Pending Home Sales Feb -3.0% (14) +8.1% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 25 195K (20) 191K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 4Q +2.7% (21) +2.7%* 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 4Q +3.9% (9) +3.9%* Friday 0830 Personal Income Feb +0.2% (26) +0.6% 0830 Consumer Spending Feb +0.3% (23) +1.8% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Feb +0.4% (22) +0.6% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Feb +4.7% (15) +4.7% 0945 Chicago PMI Mar 43.0 (11) 43.6 1000 Consumer Sentiment Mar 63.0 (20) 63.4** (Final) *4Q 2nd Reading **March Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

