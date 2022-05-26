Consumer Spending Seen Up 0.7% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Personal Income Apr +0.5% (24) +0.5% 0830 Consumer Spending Apr +0.7% (23) +1.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Apr +0.3% (22) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +4.9% (13) +5.2% 1000 Consumer Sentiment May 59.1 (18) 59.1* (Final) *May Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

