Consumer Spending Seen Up 0.7% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Personal Income Apr +0.5% (24) +0.5%
0830 Consumer Spending Apr +0.7% (23) +1.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Apr +0.3% (22) +0.3%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +4.9% (13) +5.2%
1000 Consumer Sentiment May 59.1 (18) 59.1*
(Final)
*May Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-26-22 1014ET