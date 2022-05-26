Log in
Consumer Spending Seen Up 0.7% -- Data Week Ahead

05/26/2022 | 10:15am EDT
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Apr      +0.5%   (24)  +0.5% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Apr      +0.7%   (23)  +1.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Apr      +0.3%   (22)  +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Apr      +4.9%   (13)  +5.2% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             May       59.1   (18)   59.1* 
                  (Final) 
 
*May Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-22 1014ET

