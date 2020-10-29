Consumer Spending Seen Up 1.0% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Personal Income Sep +0.5% (18) -2.7%
0830 Consumer Spending Sep +1.0% (19) +1.0%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Sep +0.2% (18) +0.3%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Sep +1.7% (10) +1.6%
0830 Employment Cost Index 3Q +0.5% (16) +0.5%
0945 Chicago PMI Oct 57.9 (8) 62.4
1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 81.2 (16) 81.2*
(Final)
*Oct Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
