Consumer Spending Seen Up 1.0% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Personal Income Sep +0.5% (18) -2.7% 0830 Consumer Spending Sep +1.0% (19) +1.0% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Sep +0.2% (18) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Sep +1.7% (10) +1.6% 0830 Employment Cost Index 3Q +0.5% (16) +0.5% 0945 Chicago PMI Oct 57.9 (8) 62.4 1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 81.2 (16) 81.2* (Final) *Oct Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

