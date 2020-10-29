Log in
Consumer Spending Seen Up 1.0% -- Data Week Ahead

10/29/2020 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Sep      +0.5%   (18)  -2.7% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Sep      +1.0%   (19)  +1.0% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Sep      +0.2%   (18)  +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Sep      +1.7%   (10)  +1.6% 
          0830  Employment Cost Index       3Q       +0.5%   (16)  +0.5% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Oct       57.9   (8)    62.4 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Oct       81.2   (16)   81.2* 
                  (Final) 
 
*Oct Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 1014ET


