Consumer Spending Seen Up in January -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Dec +18.1% (4) +18.3% HPI Y/Y 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Feb 56.0 (5) 55.5* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Feb 52.2 (5) 51.2* 1000 Consumer Confidence Feb 109.5 (13) 113.8 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Feb 10 (3) 8 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 19 234K (6) 248K 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 4Q +6.9% (12) +6.9%** 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 4Q +6.9% (3) +6.9%** 1000 New Home Sales Jan 806K (12) 811K -- percent change Jan -0.6% +11.9% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Feb N/A 24 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Jan -0.3% (15) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Spending Jan +1.5% (14) -0.6% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jan +0.5% (10) +0.5% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jan +5.2% (8) +4.9% 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jan +0.7% (12) -0.7%*** 1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 61.6 (8) 61.7**** (final) 1000 Pending Home Sales Jan +0.8% (7) -3.8% *End-Jan Reading **4Q 1st Reading ***Revised Figure ****Feb Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

02-18-22 1416ET