Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Consumer Spending Seen Up in January -- Data Week Ahead

02/18/2022 | 02:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    Dec      +18.1%  (4)   +18.3% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Feb       56.0   (5)    55.5* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Feb       52.2   (5)    51.2* 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Feb       109.5  (13)   113.8 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Feb       10     (3)    8 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Feb 19    234K   (6)    248K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)      4Q       +6.9%   (12)  +6.9%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)    4Q       +6.9%   (3)   +6.9%** 
          1000  New Home Sales              Jan       806K   (12)   811K 
                  -- percent change         Jan      -0.6%         +11.9% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Feb       N/A           24 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Jan      -0.3%   (15)  +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Jan      +1.5%   (14)  -0.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Jan      +0.5%   (10)  +0.5% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Jan      +5.2%   (8)   +4.9% 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders        Jan      +0.7%   (12)  -0.7%*** 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Feb       61.6   (8)    61.7**** 
                  (final) 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Jan      +0.8%   (7)   -3.8% 
 
*End-Jan Reading 
**4Q 1st Reading 
***Revised Figure 
****Feb Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1416ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.03% 0.71888 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.36055 Delayed Quote.0.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.26% 0.78465 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.26% 1.13334 Delayed Quote.0.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.61% 0.013403 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.22% 0.67029 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
S&P 500 -0.10% 4374.82 Delayed Quote.-8.10%
Latest news "Commodities"
03:05pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.52% This Week to Settle at $2.6696 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 4.45% This Week to Settle at $2.7815 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.18% This Week to Settle at $91.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 12.43% This Week to Settle at $4.4310 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:37pGold takes a breather as hopes of U.S.-Russia talks calm markets
RE
02:17pU.S. will immediately resume Mexican avocado imports, USDA says
RE
02:17pConsumer Spending Seen Up in January -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:02pComex Copper Ends the Week 0.32% Higher at $4.5195 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pComex Silver Ends the Week 2.67% Higher at $23.991 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pComex Gold Ends the Week 3.14% Higher at $1898.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse banker in cocaine-cash trial says murders dismissed by ma..
2Stocks slide, bonds rise as Ukraine tensions simmer
3Ship carrying Porsches and Bentleys ablaze near Azores, towing boats en..
4Fugro N : full-year results 2021
5BAYER AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS