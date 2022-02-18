Consumer Spending Seen Up in January -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Dec +18.1% (4) +18.3%
HPI Y/Y
0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Feb 56.0 (5) 55.5*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Feb 52.2 (5) 51.2*
1000 Consumer Confidence Feb 109.5 (13) 113.8
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Feb 10 (3) 8
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 19 234K (6) 248K
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 4Q +6.9% (12) +6.9%**
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 4Q +6.9% (3) +6.9%**
1000 New Home Sales Jan 806K (12) 811K
-- percent change Jan -0.6% +11.9%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Feb N/A 24
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Personal Income Jan -0.3% (15) +0.3%
0830 Consumer Spending Jan +1.5% (14) -0.6%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jan +0.5% (10) +0.5%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jan +5.2% (8) +4.9%
0830 Durable Goods Orders Jan +0.7% (12) -0.7%***
1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 61.6 (8) 61.7****
(final)
1000 Pending Home Sales Jan +0.8% (7) -3.8%
*End-Jan Reading
**4Q 1st Reading
***Revised Figure
****Feb Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
