Consumer Spending Seen Up in January -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 19 235K (21) 248K 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 4Q +7.0% (30) +6.9%* 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 4Q +6.9% (8) +6.9%* 1000 New Home Sales Jan 803K (29) 811K -- percent change Jan -1.0% +11.9% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Feb 25 (4) 24 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Jan -0.3% (31) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Spending Jan +1.6% (29) -0.6% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jan +0.5% (26) +0.5% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jan +5.1% (17) +4.9% 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jan +0.8% (28) -0.7%** 1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 61.7 (20) 61.7*** (final) 1000 Pending Home Sales Jan +1.0% (15) -3.8% *4Q 1st Reading **Revised Figure ***Feb Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

