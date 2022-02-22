Log in
Consumer Spending Seen Up in January -- Data Week Ahead Update

02/22/2022 | 02:18pm EST
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Feb 19    235K   (21)   248K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)      4Q       +7.0%   (30)  +6.9%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)    4Q       +6.9%   (8)   +6.9%* 
          1000  New Home Sales              Jan       803K   (29)   811K 
                  -- percent change         Jan      -1.0%         +11.9% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Feb       25     (4)    24 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Jan      -0.3%   (31)  +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Jan      +1.6%   (29)  -0.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Jan      +0.5%   (26)  +0.5% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Jan      +5.1%   (17)  +4.9% 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders        Jan      +0.8%   (28)  -0.7%** 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Feb       61.7   (20)   61.7*** 
                  (final) 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Jan      +1.0%   (15)  -3.8% 
 
*4Q 1st Reading 
**Revised Figure 
***Feb Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-22 1417ET

