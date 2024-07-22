Consumer discretionary stocks got a lift from Tesla, while consumer staples traded slightly lower.

Elon Musk said Tesla will have humanoid robots in production to be used within the company next year. He said Monday that Tesla would use the robot for internal use first and then aim to produce it for other companies in 2026. Tesla, an electric-vehicle maker, has been working on the robot for several years as part of its efforts to expand into robotics and artificial intelligence.

Doughnut maker Krispy Kreme has sold a majority stake in cookie-delivery arm Insomnia Cookies for more than $170 million. Krispy Kreme said it sold the Insomnia stake to investment company Verlinvest and private-equity firm Mistral Equity Partners at an enterprise value of $350 million, which has doubled since the Charlotte, N.C., company invested in Insomnia in 2018.

Elliott Investment Management has built a sizable stake in Starbucks, and the activist has been pushing the coffee giant privately on ways to boost its stock price, The Wall Street Journal reported, according to people familiar with the matter.

