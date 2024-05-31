Consumer companies ended the week mostly higher as retailers posted quarterly results.

Gap posted higher quarterly sales, snapping a streak of lackluster results in an early sign that its new leader's plan for turning around the beleaguered retailer is starting to pay off. Richard Dickson, who took over last August, said it was the first quarter in years that all four brands -- Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta -- posted gains, excluding newly opened or closed stores.

Costco's profit rose ahead of Wall Street's expectations in the third quarter as the company's surging online sales buoyed results.

Nordstrom's Rack business featured prominently in the company's first-quarter results as the department-store chain targets the off-price stores as a growth driver. Overall the company reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss, although revenue topped analysts' estimates.

Another top proxy firm is urging Tesla shareholders to vote against Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar pay package. Institutional Shareholder Services said Musk's pay package was excessive and "outsized from the start." The opposition follows a similar recommendation days ago from proxy firm Glass Lewis.

