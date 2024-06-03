Consumer company shares edged lower as investors weighed the latest economic data ahead of Friday's jobs report.

Spotify Technology is testing the loyalty of its customer base by raising prices for the second time this year as it aims to become more consistently profitable, sending shares higher.

Tesla issued a voluntary recall of more than 125,000 of its electric vehicles because of a warning light and chime that may not activate when a seat belt isn't being used. The vehicles with this flaw don't comply with federal crash protection safety standards.

Dr Pepper is now tied with Pepsi-Cola as the No. 2 carbonated soft drink brand in the U.S. behind Coke. The regular versions of Pepsi and Dr Pepper are neck and neck in a spot that Pepsi has held nearly every year for the past four decades, according to sales-volume data from Beverage Digest.

Write to Patrick Sullivan at patrick.sullivan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-24 1659ET