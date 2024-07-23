Consumer stocks moved in opposite directions as the discretionary sector got a small lift, while consumer staples slipped.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton reported first-half revenue below market estimates, amid a downturn in luxury spending in China that has already hit a handful of its smaller peers.

Coca-Cola reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street estimates despite a still-challenged U.S. consumer. The company's premium brands in other categories, such as milk and juice, helped.

General Motors is delaying plans for a new Buick electric vehicle and pushing back the opening of an EV truck factory, the latest retrenchment by automakers that had been pushing hard into battery-powered cars.

Philip Morris International stock rose after the cigarette maker delivered strong earnings and boosted guidance.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.'s stock fell after the parent to consumer brands including Huggies, Kleenex and Scott toilet paper posted weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter to offset a profit beat.

