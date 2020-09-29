Log in
Consumer Trust and User Experience Key to V2X Success, Finds Strategy Analytics

09/29/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Critical Lessons from Past Must be Learnt To Win Consumer Confidence in Adoption of Crucial Life-Saving Car Connectivity Systems

Strategy Analytics – From near-instantaneous traffic updates to alerts when another vehicle stops short or violates a red light, new and proliferating wireless sources of real-time information have begun to revolutionize the driving experience and represent the building blocks of a safer and better transportation environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005875/en/

Fig 1. Automotive Header (Photo: Business Wire)

Fig 1. Automotive Header (Photo: Business Wire)

Exploring some of the technical, commercial and end-user challenges involved in this critical undertaking, a new whitepaper, produced jointly by Strategy Analytics and Molex, LLC, “V2X: A Roadmap for Saving Lives”, considers the core Vehicle-to-Everything communications applications (V2X) technologies that are ushering in this new age of vehicle connectivity. Building vehicles that are best equipped to capitalize on the deployment of 5G and in-vehicle Ethernet is a demanding proposition, while communicating with drivers demands a better understanding of their needs, clearer user interfaces and improvements in driver monitoring systems.

Commented Roger Lanctot, co-author and Director, Automotive, “Until now, the intersection between cars and connectivity has been virtually non-existent. However, there is a growing sense within the automotive industry that pre-5G LTE-based connectivity in the form of C-V2X is about to revolutionize our understanding of the value of connecting cars.

Continued Lanctot, “Enabling cars to ‘see’ pedestrians is something of an industry Holy Grail. C-V2X, would enable so-equipped cars to more accurately sense the presence of pedestrians by detecting their C-V2X (or 5G enabled) smartphones. As C-V2X proliferates through mobile devices and eventually cars, vehicles will increasingly be able to detect other vehicles and pedestrians.”

Commented Kevin Nolan, co-author and VP, UX Innovation Practice, “But defining the end-customer value proposition is essential to driving the adoption of any new technology. Consumers want to know what the needs and benefits are to them, especially when they are being asked to pay higher prices for new features. As Strategy Analytics has found in multiple consumer studies, the automotive industry is having a tough time convincing customers of the value of their latest innovations - we have identified first hand, that a substantial level of ambivalence and even skepticism towards these offerings exists.”

Continued Nolan, “As we move towards a future with more connected and autonomous functionality, vehicle manufacturers and their partners must learn some critical lessons from past failures if they are to win over consumer confidence. The stakes could not be higher; getting this right is crucial to saving lives.”

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_UX

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

About Molex

Molex makes a connected world possible by enabling technology that transforms the future and improves lives. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full range of connectivity products, services and solutions for markets that include data communications, medical, industrial, automotive and consumer electronics. For more information, visit https://www.molex.com.

© Business Wire 2020
