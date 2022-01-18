Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer companies, rate hike jitters push FTSE 100 lower

01/18/2022 | 04:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Unilever shares near five-year low

* UK employers add record number of jobs in December

* FTSE 100 down 0.9%, FTSE 250 drops 1.2%

Jan 18 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 dropped on Tuesday weighed down by shares of consumer companies and banks, while improving employment conditions in the UK and rising U.S. Treasury yields signaled growing bets of tighter monetary policies.

The blue-chip index fell 0.9%, with consumer-focussed companies such as Diageo and Unilever , and banks under pressure.

Asian equities and U.S. futures also took a hit after two-year U.S. Treasury yields topped 1% for the first time since February 2020 as investors braced for a U.S. rate rise as soon as March.

"The recent swings in the U.S. Treasury have created a flutter in the global financial markets with market participants bracing for the beginning of a tighter monetary policy era, most likely from March 2022," Kunal Sawhney, chief executive at research firm Kalkine, said.

Meanwhile, data showed British employers added a record 184,000 staff to their payrolls in December, showing little signs of being affected by the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"Employment data for the quarter to November and the inflation (CPI) data slated to be released tomorrow could become a trigger for the next rate hike in February," Sawhney added.

The FTSE 100 has outperformed the wider STOXX 600 since the beginning of this year as bets of increased interest rates lifted bank stocks and higher oil prices supported energy shares.

Unilever extended declines from the previous session, and was down 2.8% near a five-year low, as the company signaled on Monday it would pursue a deal for GSK's consumer business, calling it a "strong strategic fit."

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 1.2%.

THG dropped 7.9% after the online retail platform warned its adjusted core earnings margin would fall short of market expectations due to adverse currency movements.

Just Group gained 6.3% as the insurer said its retirement income and new business profits grew last year. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO PLC -0.84% 3702.5 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
FTSE 100 -0.89% 7542.78 Delayed Quote.2.15%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -1.15% 22608.28 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -0.25% 1703.3084 Delayed Quote.6.30%
JUST GROUP PLC 5.80% 90.45 Delayed Quote.3.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.23% 87.62 Delayed Quote.7.95%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION 2.41% 66.2 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
THG PLC -7.82% 170.4908 Delayed Quote.-19.02%
UNILEVER PLC -2.77% 3560 Delayed Quote.-7.19%
WTI 1.25% 85.312 Delayed Quote.8.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:46aMalaysia regulator unable to conclude if anti-graft official breached law
RE
04:45aJust Group shares leap as 2021 retirement income sales rise 25%
RE
04:42aGermany to help companies shoulder higher power costs
RE
04:36aConsumer companies, rate hike jitters push FTSE 100 lower
RE
04:34aUndersea cable fault could cut off Tonga from rest of the world for weeks
RE
04:31aNasdaq 100 e-mini futures extend losses in european morning trade, down around 2%; s&p 500 e-minis down 1.3%
RE
04:30aFTSE 100 Falls as Traders Bet on Rate Rises
DJ
04:30aGuild eSports Secures GBP4.5 Million Sponsorship Deal With Bitstamp
DJ
04:27aSwine fever-hit Philippines sees 'substantial' growth in hog population
RE
04:27aUK dealers call for more inflation-protection bonds, DMO says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
2Ouch
3BlackRock's Fink defends push for companies to value more than profits
4Consumer companies, rate hike jitters push FTSE 100 lower
5European new car sales down 1.5% in 2021 - ACEA

HOT NEWS