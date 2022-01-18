Consumer companies, rate hike jitters push FTSE 100 lower

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Unilever shares near five-year low
* UK employers add record number of jobs in December
* FTSE 100 down 0.9%, FTSE 250 drops 1.2%
Jan 18 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 dropped on Tuesday
weighed down by shares of consumer companies and banks, while
improving employment conditions in the UK and rising U.S.
Treasury yields signaled growing bets of tighter monetary
policies.
The blue-chip index fell 0.9%, with
consumer-focussed companies such as Diageo and Unilever
, and banks under pressure.
Asian equities and U.S. futures also took a hit after
two-year U.S. Treasury yields topped 1% for the first time since
February 2020 as investors braced for a U.S. rate rise as soon
as March.
"The recent swings in the U.S. Treasury have created a
flutter in the global financial markets with market participants
bracing for the beginning of a tighter monetary policy era, most
likely from March 2022," Kunal Sawhney, chief executive at
research firm Kalkine, said.
Meanwhile, data showed British employers added a record
184,000 staff to their payrolls in December, showing little
signs of being affected by the impact of the Omicron coronavirus
variant.
"Employment data for the quarter to November and the
inflation (CPI) data slated to be released tomorrow could become
a trigger for the next rate hike in February," Sawhney added.
The FTSE 100 has outperformed the wider STOXX 600
since the beginning of this year as bets of increased interest
rates lifted bank stocks and higher oil prices supported energy
shares.
Unilever extended declines from the previous session, and
was down 2.8% near a five-year low, as the company signaled on
Monday it would pursue a deal for GSK's consumer
business, calling it a "strong strategic fit."
The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 1.2%.
THG dropped 7.9% after the online retail platform
warned its adjusted core earnings margin would fall short of
market expectations due to adverse currency movements.
Just Group gained 6.3% as the insurer said its
retirement income and new business profits grew last year.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Uttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta)