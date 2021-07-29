Consumer confidence and economic climate indicators decrease

The Consumer confidence indicator decreased in July, dropping to a level below that observed at the beginning of the pandemic (March 2020), after increasing significantly between March and May and slightly in June.

The economic climate indicator decreased in July, after increasing between March and June, still remaining at a level above that observed in March 2020. The confidence indicators diminished in July in all activities, Manufacturing Industry, Construction and Public Works, Trade and Services, especially in the first case. Only the confidence indicator of Construction and Public Works, which had already decreased in the previous month, is below the level observed in March 2020.