Consumer confidence survey

25.02.2021

The Banque centrale du Luxembourg's consumer confidence indicator has decreased in February 2021.

The components of the indicator have evolved in various ways this month. In February, households' expectations regarding the general economic situation in Luxembourg have considerably deteriorated, whereas those regarding their personal financial situation have remained stable. In the meantime, households' perceptions of their personal financial situation have declined and their intentions in terms of major purchases have increased.

In total, the consumer confidence indicator, which is the arithmetic mean of the four components [1] , has decreased in February 2021.

The results are presented in the table below:

Consumer confidence indicator Expected general economic situation in Luxembourg Perception of financial situation of households Expected financial situation of households Intended spending on major purchases 2019 February -1 3 -1 5 -11 March 2 2 3 7 -2 April -1 4 1 2 -9 May 1 3 6 5 -8 June -1 6 -1 6 -15 July -1 4 -2 6 -13 August 0 5 -2 6 -11 September -3 -3 -4 4 -9 October -5 -8 -3 2 -12 November -2 0 -2 6 -12 December -3 -6 -1 5 -8 2020 January -3 -9 -1 1 -4 February -3 -5 3 0 -9 March -9 -24 1 -1 -12 April -24 -55 -4 -16 -21 May -17 -39 -2 -7 -19 June -10 -24 -4 -3 -8 July -12 -24 -6 -3 -14 August -16 -33 -9 -3 -18 September -11 -15 -7 -6 -18 October -10 -21 -4 -1 -12 November -13 -36 2 -1 -17 December -11 -22 -5 0 -15 2021 January -7 -14 3 0 -18 February -9 -22 0 0 -15

Note: The consumer confidence indicator results from the average of balances related to (1) consumers' expectations of the general economic situation in Luxembourg; (2) the perception of their financial situation over the past 12 months; (3) their expected financial situation over the next 12 months; and (4) their intended spending on major purchases (furniture, electrical devices…). Balances are constructed as the difference between the percentages of respondents giving positive and negative replies.

This survey is co-financed by the European Commission.

[1] The four components of the consumer confidence indicator are seasonally adjusted.

