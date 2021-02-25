Log in
Consumer confidence survey

02/25/2021
Consumer confidence survey
25.02.2021

The Banque centrale du Luxembourg's consumer confidence indicator has decreased in February 2021.

The components of the indicator have evolved in various ways this month. In February, households' expectations regarding the general economic situation in Luxembourg have considerably deteriorated, whereas those regarding their personal financial situation have remained stable. In the meantime, households' perceptions of their personal financial situation have declined and their intentions in terms of major purchases have increased.

In total, the consumer confidence indicator, which is the arithmetic mean of the four components[1], has decreased in February 2021.

The results are presented in the table below:

Consumer confidence indicator

Expected general economic situation in Luxembourg

Perception of financial situation of households

Expected financial situation of households

Intended spending on major purchases

2019

February

-1

3

-1

5

-11

March

2

2

3

7

-2

April

-1

4

1

2

-9

May

1

3

6

5

-8

June

-1

6

-1

6

-15

July

-1

4

-2

6

-13

August

0

5

-2

6

-11

September

-3

-3

-4

4

-9

October

-5

-8

-3

2

-12

November

-2

0

-2

6

-12

December

-3

-6

-1

5

-8

2020

January

-3

-9

-1

1

-4

February

-3

-5

3

0

-9

March

-9

-24

1

-1

-12

April

-24

-55

-4

-16

-21

May

-17

-39

-2

-7

-19

June

-10

-24

-4

-3

-8

July

-12

-24

-6

-3

-14

August

-16

-33

-9

-3

-18

September

-11

-15

-7

-6

-18

October

-10

-21

-4

-1

-12

November

-13

-36

2

-1

-17

December

-11

-22

-5

0

-15

2021

January

-7

-14

3

0

-18

February

-9

-22

0

0

-15

Note: The consumer confidence indicator results from the average of balances related to (1) consumers' expectations of the general economic situation in Luxembourg; (2) the perception of their financial situation over the past 12 months; (3) their expected financial situation over the next 12 months; and (4) their intended spending on major purchases (furniture, electrical devices…). Balances are constructed as the difference between the percentages of respondents giving positive and negative replies.

This survey is co-financed by the European Commission.

[1] The four components of the consumer confidence indicator are seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

Banque Centrale du Luxembourg published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 10:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
