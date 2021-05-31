Consumer confidence survey

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 31 May 2021
Consumer confidence registers a further rise in May 2021.
The Banque centrale du Luxembourg's consumer confidence indicator has registered a further rise in May 2021.
The components of the indicator have evolved in various ways this month. In May, households' expectations regarding the general economic situation in Luxembourg have surged whereas those regarding their personal financial situation have declined. In the meantime, households' perceptions of their personal financial situation have somewhat improved and their intentions in terms of major purchases have markedly decreased.
In total, the consumer confidence indicator, which is the arithmetic mean of the four components1, has registered a further rise in May 2021.
The results are presented in the table below:
1 The four components of the consumer confidence indicator are seasonally adjusted.
|
|
|
Consumer
|
Expected
|
Perception of
|
Expected
|
Intended
|
|
|
general
|
|
|
financial
|
financial
|
spending
|
|
|
confidence
|
economic
|
|
|
situation of
|
situation of
|
on major
|
|
|
indicator
|
situation in
|
|
|
households
|
households
|
purchases
|
|
|
|
Luxembourg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
May
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
5
|
-8
|
|
June
|
-1
|
6
|
-1
|
6
|
-15
|
|
July
|
-1
|
4
|
-2
|
6
|
-13
|
|
August
|
0
|
5
|
-2
|
6
|
-11
|
|
September
|
-3
|
-3
|
-4
|
4
|
-9
|
|
October
|
-5
|
-8
|
-3
|
2
|
-12
|
|
November
|
-2
|
0
|
-2
|
6
|
-12
|
|
December
|
-3
|
-6
|
-1
|
5
|
-8
|
2020
|
January
|
-3
|
-9
|
-1
|
1
|
-4
|
|
February
|
-3
|
-5
|
3
|
0
|
-9
|
|
March
|
-9
|
-24
|
1
|
-1
|
-12
|
|
April
|
-24
|
-55
|
-4
|
-16
|
-21
|
|
May
|
-17
|
-39
|
-2
|
-7
|
-19
|
|
June
|
-10
|
-24
|
-4
|
-3
|
-8
|
|
July
|
-12
|
-24
|
-6
|
-3
|
-14
|
|
August
|
-16
|
-33
|
-9
|
-3
|
-18
|
|
September
|
-11
|
-15
|
-7
|
-6
|
-18
|
|
October
|
-10
|
-21
|
-4
|
-1
|
-12
|
|
November
|
-13
|
-36
|
2
|
-1
|
-17
|
|
December
|
-11
|
-22
|
-5
|
0
|
-15
|
2021
|
January
|
-7
|
-14
|
3
|
0
|
-18
|
|
February
|
-9
|
-22
|
0
|
0
|
-15
|
|
March
|
-7
|
-7
|
-5
|
-1
|
-13
|
|
April
|
-3
|
-4
|
-3
|
3
|
-7
|
|
May
|
-1
|
10
|
-2
|
1
|
-12
Note: The consumer confidence indicator results from the average of balances related to (1) consumers' expectations of the general economic situation in Luxembourg; (2) the perception of their financial situation over the past 12 months; (3) their expected financial situation over the next 12 months; and (4) their intended spending on major purchases (furniture, electrical devices…). Balances are constructed as the difference between the percentages of respondents giving positive and negative replies.
This survey is co-financed by the European Commission.
