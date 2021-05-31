PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 31 May 2021

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE SURVEY

Consumer confidence registers a further rise in May 2021.

The Banque centrale du Luxembourg's consumer confidence indicator has registered a further rise in May 2021.

The components of the indicator have evolved in various ways this month. In May, households' expectations regarding the general economic situation in Luxembourg have surged whereas those regarding their personal financial situation have declined. In the meantime, households' perceptions of their personal financial situation have somewhat improved and their intentions in terms of major purchases have markedly decreased.

In total, the consumer confidence indicator, which is the arithmetic mean of the four components1, has registered a further rise in May 2021.

The results are presented in the table below:

1 The four components of the consumer confidence indicator are seasonally adjusted.

1