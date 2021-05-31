Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer confidence survey

05/31/2021 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 31 May 2021

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE SURVEY

Consumer confidence registers a further rise in May 2021.

The Banque centrale du Luxembourg's consumer confidence indicator has registered a further rise in May 2021.

The components of the indicator have evolved in various ways this month. In May, households' expectations regarding the general economic situation in Luxembourg have surged whereas those regarding their personal financial situation have declined. In the meantime, households' perceptions of their personal financial situation have somewhat improved and their intentions in terms of major purchases have markedly decreased.

In total, the consumer confidence indicator, which is the arithmetic mean of the four components1, has registered a further rise in May 2021.

The results are presented in the table below:

1 The four components of the consumer confidence indicator are seasonally adjusted.

1

PRESS RELEASE

Consumer

Expected

Perception of

Expected

Intended

general

financial

financial

spending

confidence

economic

situation of

situation of

on major

indicator

situation in

households

households

purchases

Luxembourg

2019

May

1

3

6

5

-8

June

-1

6

-1

6

-15

July

-1

4

-2

6

-13

August

0

5

-2

6

-11

September

-3

-3

-4

4

-9

October

-5

-8

-3

2

-12

November

-2

0

-2

6

-12

December

-3

-6

-1

5

-8

2020

January

-3

-9

-1

1

-4

February

-3

-5

3

0

-9

March

-9

-24

1

-1

-12

April

-24

-55

-4

-16

-21

May

-17

-39

-2

-7

-19

June

-10

-24

-4

-3

-8

July

-12

-24

-6

-3

-14

August

-16

-33

-9

-3

-18

September

-11

-15

-7

-6

-18

October

-10

-21

-4

-1

-12

November

-13

-36

2

-1

-17

December

-11

-22

-5

0

-15

2021

January

-7

-14

3

0

-18

February

-9

-22

0

0

-15

March

-7

-7

-5

-1

-13

April

-3

-4

-3

3

-7

May

-1

10

-2

1

-12

Note: The consumer confidence indicator results from the average of balances related to (1) consumers' expectations of the general economic situation in Luxembourg; (2) the perception of their financial situation over the past 12 months; (3) their expected financial situation over the next 12 months; and (4) their intended spending on major purchases (furniture, electrical devices…). Balances are constructed as the difference between the percentages of respondents giving positive and negative replies.

This survey is co-financed by the European Commission.

International Relations and Communications Department

Communication Section

Tel. : (+352) 4774-4265 ou 4599

Email : press@bcl.lu

www.bcl.lu

2

Disclaimer

Banque Centrale du Luxembourg published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 09:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:06aCBZ  : We Can Now Long Date Mortgages - CBZ
AQ
06:06aMODERNA  : Immigration Min. - New Measures for Travelling to Saudi Arabia
AQ
06:06aTALGO S A  : Avril exceeds 363 km/h between Valladolid and Burgos
PU
06:05aGEORGE WESTON LIMITED  : Enters into Automatic Share Purchase Plan
AQ
06:04aAPPLUS SERVICES S A  : + Laboratories, fully equipped for high voltage auto components
PU
06:04aROHDE & SCHWARZ GMBH KG  : & Schwarz and Colby Instruments collaborate to offer accurate test solution for UWB device localization
PU
06:03aWALMART  : Toys "R" Us teams up with Joe Fresh designer Mimran to launch new kids' clothing line
AQ
06:02aMEWAH INTERNATIONAL  : SGX Announcement- Sustainability Report
PU
06:02aBOBST  : Maintenance Plus allows full control between inspections
PU
06:02aACOM  : (Amendment including Correction of Numerical Data) Partial Amendment to “Brief Statement of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021”
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
2ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Italy's Generali to launch takeover bid on riva..
3CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A. : CPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..
5SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : Annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting

HOT NEWS