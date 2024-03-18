March 18 (Reuters) - Consumer healthcare giant Haleon said on Monday that Pfizer will sell about 630 million of its shares in the company, reducing the US drugmaker's stake to about 24%. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
