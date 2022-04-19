Consumer staple stocks drag FTSE 100 lower

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.9%
April 19 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday
dragged down by consumer staple and healthcare stocks as global
growth concerns kept investors on edge.
The blue-chip index fell 0.4%, with spirits maker
Diageo, Dove soap maker Unilever and personal
goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group down between 1.9%
and 2.3%.
However, gains in commodity stocks kept losses in check. Oil
majors BP and Shell rose 1.3% and 1.5%,
respectively, after JP Morgan raised its price targets on the
companies' shares.
Miners gained 1.5%, tracking metal prices, on
hopes of more stimulus by China and low inventory-led supply
worries.
The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index
declined 0.9%. SSP Group, owner of Upper Crust and
other catering brands, slid 5.6% after Deutsche Bank downgraded
the company's shares to "hold" from "buy".
Spectris rose 3.2% after the electrical engineering
firm said it will sell specialist sensor maker Omega Engineering
to private equity firm Arcline Investment Management for $525
million.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)