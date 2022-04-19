Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer staple stocks drag FTSE 100 lower

04/19/2022 | 03:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.9%

April 19 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday dragged down by consumer staple and healthcare stocks as global growth concerns kept investors on edge.

The blue-chip index fell 0.4%, with spirits maker Diageo, Dove soap maker Unilever and personal goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group down between 1.9% and 2.3%.

However, gains in commodity stocks kept losses in check. Oil majors BP and Shell rose 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively, after JP Morgan raised its price targets on the companies' shares.

Miners gained 1.5%, tracking metal prices, on hopes of more stimulus by China and low inventory-led supply worries.

The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index declined 0.9%. SSP Group, owner of Upper Crust and other catering brands, slid 5.6% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the company's shares to "hold" from "buy".

Spectris rose 3.2% after the electrical engineering firm said it will sell specialist sensor maker Omega Engineering to private equity firm Arcline Investment Management for $525 million. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.64% 10.912 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
DIAGEO PLC -1.70% 3892.5 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
FTSE 100 -0.08% 7610.76 Delayed Quote.3.14%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.65% 20987.31 Delayed Quote.-10.05%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -1.98% 5934 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
SHELL PLC 0.46% 2192 End-of-day quote.35.16%
SPECTRIS PLC 4.10% 2612 Delayed Quote.-31.25%
SSP GROUP PLC -5.15% 232 Delayed Quote.1.87%
UNILEVER PLC -1.46% 3378.6 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37aAustralia's CBA rebuffs reports of partnership with crypto trading platform
RE
03:36aOpec+ compliance rises to 157% in march, from 132% in feb - repo…
RE
03:35aU.s. wti crude oil futures fall $1 to $107.21 a barrel…
RE
03:34aRussia launches 'Battle of Donbas' on eastern front, Ukraine says
RE
03:34aIndonesia central bank keeps rates unchanged, eyes price risks
RE
03:33aOpec+ produced 1.45 mln bpd below targets in march - report…
RE
03:29aRetailer WH Smith suspends Funky Pigeon online orders after cyber incident
RE
03:27aRussia's EN+ mulls options for foreign listing after Moscow ruling
RE
03:25aIndonesia c.bank keeps rates unchanged, eyes price risks
RE
03:25aIndonesia c.bank keeps lending facility rate at 4.25%…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptoverse: Gold coins glimmer amid the global gloom
2Taiwan electric scooter firm Gogoro has 'healthy' chip supply for now, ..
3Analysis-Soaring battery costs fail to cool electric vehicle sales
4Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024
5Stellantis says it is suspending car production in Russia

HOT NEWS