Consumer tendency - September 2021

22.09.2021
In September 2021, there was an improvement in both current and future consumer sentiment moods compared to the previous month. The current consumer confidence indicator, synthetically describing the current trends in individual consumption, was -13.0a which was by 1.6 p.p. higher in relation to last month.
