Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer tendency - September 2021

09/22/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

22.09.2021

In September 2021, there was an improvement in both current and future consumer sentiment moods compared to the previous month. The current consumer confidence indicator, synthetically describing the current trends in individual consumption, was -13.0a which was by 1.6 p.p. higher in relation to last month.

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:32aFIRST RESPONDER TECHNOLOGIES : Blue Family Fund Organized 1st Annual Hacker's Ball Golf Tournament, Raised $16k For First Responder Families
AQ
04:31aFast Fashion Retailer Primark Selects InMoment to Provide Customer Feedback, Understand Customers at Scale and Expand into New Markets
BU
04:30aADIDAS : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
04:29aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - National Express Group plc
PR
04:29aVIVENDI SA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
04:29aPUBLITY : successfully sells eight properties for 'publity Performance Fonds' and achieves leasing success
EQ
04:28aPRESS RELEASE : publity AG successfully sells eight properties for 'publity Performance Fonds' and achieves leasing success
DJ
04:27aIndia's Serum Institute to invest $68 mln in UK vaccine maker Oxford Biomedica
RE
04:27aPNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
04:27aPNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande's domestic bond payment deal soothes fears, for now
2Salesforce rival Freshworks raises $1.03 billion in U.S. IPO, valued at..
3U.S. FAA wants airlines to do more to address unruly passengers
4LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
5With Gucci bags and Dyson appliances, Evergrande wooed retail investors

HOT NEWS