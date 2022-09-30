Advanced search
News: Latest News
Consumers Down as Nike Weighs -- Consumer Roundup

09/30/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies fell as retailers' struggles were offset by mixed consumer data.

Nike shares tumbled after the sneaker giant warned that inventories were piling up, likely forcing it to slash prices.

Consumer sentiment rose in September to a final reading of 58.6, as shoppers received a boost from falling gasoline prices.

The Commerce Department said household spending rose by a solid 0.4% in August after dropping a revised 0.2% in July. The data suggest that pessimism about an economic slowdown is not entirely warranted, said one strategist.

"We see from retail numbers Americans are spending," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "You have a labor market that appears solid, and you had very low numbers on initial employment claims. There's still health in this economy."

The August increase in spending was just 0.1% after accounting for inflation, however, the latest indication of how inflation is hindering growth. The core personal-consumption expenditures price index, a measure of inflation that strips out volatile food and energy costs, rose 4.9% in August, up from a 4.7% rise in July, suggesting that inflation has become entrenched in the U.S. economy.

"The question is: Does the Fed have to weaken the health dramatically in order to bring the economy to price stability?" said Ms. Krosby. "The Fed doesn't know the answer and the market doesn't know the answer."

Shares of cruise ine Carnival lost more than a fifth of their value after it posted lackluster sales, and cited the requirement to lure customers with discounts. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1738ET

