Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumers Prioritize Spending on Family, Friends Ahead of Holiday Season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 07:40am EDT
For immediate release
October 21, 2020
press@nrf.com
(855) NRF-PRESS
Danielle Inman

WASHINGTON - Purchasing gifts for friends and loved ones is a way for consumers to shift focus from the uncertainty and stress of the pandemic to celebrating the holidays and the promise of our return to a better tomorrow. In total consumers plan to spend $997.79 on gifts, holiday items such as decorations and food, and additional 'non-gift' purchases for themselves and their families, according to the annual survey released today by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

'Looking ahead to the holiday season, retailers will ensure that their stores are safe for both customers and employees as we all prepare to celebrate family and friends during this special time of the year.'

NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay

'Consumers have demonstrated their resilience and adaptability throughout these extraordinary times,' said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. 'Looking ahead to the holiday season, retailers will ensure that their stores are safe for both customers and employees as we all prepare to celebrate family and friends during this special time of the year.'

While overall spending in these categories is down by about $50 from last year, nearly all ($45) of the decrease comes from consumers' hesitation to use seasonal sales and promotions to buy other, non-gift purchases for themselves and their families. Even still, consumer spending on gifts is on par with last year, decreasing by only about $8, while per person spending on other holiday items like decorations is actually up slightly. Expected spending remains significantly higher than the 5-year average for both those categories. The holiday season is top of mind, with 42 percent saying they plan to start their holiday shopping by the end of October and another 41 percent in November.

One in five (19%) holiday shoppers say that they typically travel for the holidays but will stay home instead this year. Over half (53%) of those who changed their holiday travel plans said they are likely to spend more on holiday items this year, specifically because they will not be traveling.

With holiday inventory and promotions starting even earlier than usual, consumers remain flexible with their holiday shopping plans. The vast majority admit they could be convinced to start shopping earlier than they typically do through incentives like holiday deals or to avoid crowds or the stress of last-minute shopping.

'Consumers are taking advantage of a variety of offerings from retailers this holiday season including earlier sales promotions and shipping options,' Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. 'Consumers are focusing on making the holidays special for others but are playing it by ear when it comes to those 'extra' items they might get for themselves.'

As online sales have skyrocketed during the pandemic, it comes as no surprise that the majority (60%) of consumers say they plan to purchase holiday items online this year. Nearly all (91%) online shoppers plan to take advantage of free shipping, while another 44 percent plan to use buy online, pick up in store and 16 percent plan to use same-day delivery.

Other top holiday shopping destinations for consumers include department stores, mentioned by 45%, discount stores (43%), and grocery stores or supermarkets (42%).

The survey asked 7,660 consumers about winter holiday shopping plans. It was conducted October 1-9 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.

About NRF

The National Retail Federation, the world's largest retail trade association, passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail thrive. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation's largest private-sector employer, contributing $3.9 trillion to annual GDP and supporting one in four U.S. jobs - 52 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies.

About Prosper Insights & Analytics

Prosper Insights & Analytics is a global leader in consumer intent data serving the financial services, marketing technology, and retail industries. We provide global authoritative market information on U.S. and China consumers via curated insights and analytics. By integrating a variety of data including economic, behavioral and attitudinal data, Prosper helps companies accurately predict consumers' future behavior to help identify market behaviors, optimize marketing efforts, and improve the effectiveness of demand generation campaigns. www.ProsperInsights.com

Disclaimer

NRF - National Retail Federation published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 11:39:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:05aBOK FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:05aVIVENDI SA : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
08:05aCRYOLIFE : Announces Release Date and Teleconference Call Details for 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
PR
08:05aIBERDROLA SA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:05aAZTEC MINERALS : Drilling Intersects 6.18 gpt Gold & 77.2 gpt Silver (7.15 gpt AuEq) over 15.14 m in Hole TR20-09 at Tombstone Project, Arizona
PU
08:05aDAVE RAMSDEN : Society of Professional Economists Online Conference 2020: Post COVID - Policy Challenges...
PU
08:05aRECKITT BENCKISER : RB announces the appointment of Filippo Catalano
PU
08:05aMYNARIC : inks deal with Telesat to supply terminals for DARPA's Blackjack satellite program and establishes industry's first laser communication interoperability lab
EQ
08:05aBioVaxys Technology Corp. Announces Appointment of New Director
NE
08:05aCanadian Palladium Drilling Continues to Extend near Surface Deposit to over 1.6km of Strike Length
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. coronavirus aid talks imperiled amid Republican opposition
2APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson tops forecast on margin gains and 5G in China
4NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle Lifts 2020 Guidance Following 3Q Sales Growth -- Update
5PEUGEOT SA : PSA : RBC keeps a Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group