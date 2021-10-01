Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Consumers aren't stupid': Google lawyer rejects EU market abuse ruling

10/01/2021 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Google challenging record $5 bln EU fine in court case

* Consumers use Google because it's the best - Google lawyer

* EU lawyer says Google stacked the odds in its favour

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Billions of people use Google because it's the best, not because of deals the company made to stay competitive, Google's lawyer said on Friday, wrapping up a week of testimony as the U.S. tech giant fights a record $5 billion antitrust fine.

The European Commission hit Alphabet's Google with a 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) fine in 2018 for using its Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals and cement its dominance in general internet searching from 2011.

At issue are deals requiring phone makers to pre-install the Google Search app and the Chrome browser app together with Google Play, as well deals blocking some variants of Android.

"The reason why billions of people choose Google as their search tool every day is not because of an abuse of dominance. It's because it's the best," lawyer Meredith Pickford told the EU's General Court, the bloc's second highest.

Pickford said the deals were far from being anti-competitive tools, rather they were to ensure Google stayed competitive.

"You can still compete hard and compete on the merits. Consumers aren't stupid. If Bing or another search engine were better than Google, people would turn to it," he said, referring to a rival Microsoft Corp search engine.

"Successful companies don't stay successful by resting on their laurels and failing to compete," Pickford told the court.

The European Commission's lawyer, Nicholas Khan, said the deals showed that Google had stacked the odds in its favour and urged judges to uphold the Commission's decision and fine.

"Google gives itself the laurel wreath even before the race has started," Khan said. "The scale of the practices entirely justify the fine that was imposed."

It was not clear when there will be a verdict in the case, which is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission. ($1 = 0.8637 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.50% 2673.52 Delayed Quote.52.54%
MEREDITH CORPORATION -0.41% 55.7 Delayed Quote.191.30%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.73% 281.92 Delayed Quote.26.75%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:34pTSX opens higher as miners gain; eyes worst week since Feb.
RE
02:34p'CONSUMERS AREN'T STUPID' : Google lawyer rejects EU market abuse ruling
RE
02:31pEmerging market 'cryptoization' threatens financial stability - IMF
RE
02:31pWall Street opens higher on bargain hunting, Merck boost
RE
02:28pCOAL INDIA : India coal crisis brews as power demand surges, record global prices bite
RE
02:19pExclusive-BP, Eni seek to raise $2 billion for Angola joint venture
RE
02:16pGlobal equity funds see higher outflows on rate hike concerns -Lipper
RE
02:10pCanada's economy down 0.1% in July, seen up 0.7% in August
RE
02:09pWall Street set to open higher on bargain hunting, Merck boost
RE
02:08pWall Street set to open higher on bargain hunting, Merck boost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tellurian : Explainer-What's behind the wild surges in global LNG price..
2Analyst recommendations: Acceleron Pharma, General Mills, Southwest Air..
3Scatec : Government approval of Scatec's RMIPPP project in South Africa..
4TotalEnergies, Air Liquide and Vinci launch clean hydrogen infrastructu..
5Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high, worsening ECB headache

HOT NEWS