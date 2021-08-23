Consumers more pessimistic in August

At -6, the consumer confidence indicator is positioned above its long-term average over the past two decades (-8). The indicator reached an all-time high (36) in January 2000 and an all-time low (-41) in March 2013.
|
|
2017
|
September
|
23
|
2017
|
October
|
23
|
2017
|
November
|
22
|
2017
|
December
|
25
|
2018
|
January
|
24
|
2018
|
February
|
23
|
2018
|
March
|
24
|
2018
|
April
|
25
|
2018
|
May
|
23
|
2018
|
June
|
23
|
2018
|
July
|
23
|
2018
|
August
|
21
|
2018
|
September
|
18
|
2018
|
October
|
15
|
2018
|
November
|
13
|
2018
|
December
|
9
|
2019
|
January
|
1
|
2019
|
February
|
-2
|
2019
|
March
|
-3
|
2019
|
April
|
-3
|
2019
|
May
|
-3
|
2019
|
June
|
-1
|
2019
|
July
|
1
|
2019
|
August
|
-1
|
2019
|
September
|
-2
|
2019
|
October
|
-1
|
2019
|
November
|
-2
|
2019
|
December
|
-2
|
2020
|
January
|
-2
|
2020
|
February
|
-2
|
2020
|
March
|
-3
|
2020
|
April
|
-23
|
2020
|
May
|
-31
|
2020
|
June
|
-27
|
2020
|
July
|
-26
|
2020
|
August
|
-29
|
2020
|
September
|
-28
|
2020
|
October
|
-30
|
2020
|
November
|
-26
|
2020
|
December
|
-20
|
2021
|
January
|
-19
|
2021
|
February
|
-19
|
2021
|
March
|
-18
|
2021
|
April
|
-14
|
2021
|
May
|
-9
|
2021
|
June
|
-3
|
2021
|
July
|
-4
|
2021
|
August
|
-6
Consumers more negative about the economy
Consumers' sentiment about the economic climate is more negative compared to July. This component indicator stands at -11, down from -10. Although consumers are less negative about the economic situation over the past twelve months, they are relatively less positive about the next twelve months.
Willingness to buy deteriorating
Consumers' willingness to buy stands at -2, down from 0 in July. Consumers are more negative about their own financial situation over the past twelve months and less positive about the coming twelve months. Furthermore, compared to July they find it a more unfavourable time to make large purchases.
Disclaimer
CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 13:13:06 UTC.