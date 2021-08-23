Log in
Consumers more pessimistic in August

08/23/2021 | 09:14am EDT
At -6, the consumer confidence indicator is positioned above its long-term average over the past two decades (-8). The indicator reached an all-time high (36) in January 2000 and an all-time low (-41) in March 2013.

2017 September 23
2017 October 23
2017 November 22
2017 December 25
2018 January 24
2018 February 23
2018 March 24
2018 April 25
2018 May 23
2018 June 23
2018 July 23
2018 August 21
2018 September 18
2018 October 15
2018 November 13
2018 December 9
2019 January 1
2019 February -2
2019 March -3
2019 April -3
2019 May -3
2019 June -1
2019 July 1
2019 August -1
2019 September -2
2019 October -1
2019 November -2
2019 December -2
2020 January -2
2020 February -2
2020 March -3
2020 April -23
2020 May -31
2020 June -27
2020 July -26
2020 August -29
2020 September -28
2020 October -30
2020 November -26
2020 December -20
2021 January -19
2021 February -19
2021 March -18
2021 April -14
2021 May -9
2021 June -3
2021 July -4
2021 August -6

Consumers more negative about the economy

Consumers' sentiment about the economic climate is more negative compared to July. This component indicator stands at -11, down from -10. Although consumers are less negative about the economic situation over the past twelve months, they are relatively less positive about the next twelve months.

Willingness to buy deteriorating

Consumers' willingness to buy stands at -2, down from 0 in July. Consumers are more negative about their own financial situation over the past twelve months and less positive about the coming twelve months. Furthermore, compared to July they find it a more unfavourable time to make large purchases.

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 13:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
