Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Content Guru : Positioned as a Challenger in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 02:08pm EST

Content Guru, global innovator in cloud contact center solutions, has been positioned by Gartner in the Challenger quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS)1.

This assessment by Gartner, the leading industry analyst firm covering the technology market, followed a rigorous Magic Quadrant process involving an in-depth evaluation of Content Guru’s technology, roadmaps, operational and support capabilities, and customer feedback.

Content Guru has a rich history of providing mission-critical cloud communications for large enterprises in a range of sectors including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Travel, and Utilities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has helped numerous organizations, such as the NHS, keep essential operations running in the face of severe disruption. Content Guru believes it met the entry criteria for this global Magic Quadrant based on its significant international presence across the USA, Asia Pac and Europe. Previously, Content Guru was recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe for four years back-to-back, mostly recently in the Leaders quadrant. In 2019, Content Guru was positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe, with the highest Ability To Execute.

Sean Taylor, CEO of Content Guru, commented: “We estimate the core CCaaS market is worth $20bn annually and expect to see 90% of it migrate to the cloud over the next 5-6 years. COVID-19 has probably taken 2 years out of that transition process as most organizations have been forced to adopt distributed-working practices.”

“Over the next decade many of the techniques used in CCaaS, such as omni-channel communication, sophisticated matching of service resources with customers, deep integration into systems of record and intelligent automation will shape next-generation Customer Experience (CX).”

“We believe that our positioning as a Challenger reflects the global, highly scalable, feature-rich CCaaS solutions we have built. We look forward to helping many more organizations deliver outstanding CX, and watching and shaping the evolution of this exciting market.”

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Centre as a Service, Steve Blood, Drew Kraus, Pri Rathnayake, 9 November 2020.

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe, Simon Harrison, Steve Blood, Drew Kraus, 15 October 2019

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Content Guru

One of the world’s largest suppliers of cloud contact centre infrastructure, Content Guru’s award-winning Customer Engagement and Experience solutions are used by hundreds of organisations across the globe.

Content Guru’s cloud-native omni-channel solution, storm®, offers virtually limitless scalability, unmatched integration capabilities and industry-leading AI. Content Guru ensures contact centres and customer engagement hubs meet the needs of every customer, seamlessly. storm is used by public and private sector organisations across Europe, the US and Asia-Pac, in sectors ranging from finance and healthcare through to government and utilities. Customers relying on storm for mission-critical services include Rakuten, Sodexo, Chubb, Serco and NHS 111.

For more information, visit: https://www.contentguru.com/ or follow us on Twitter here: @CGCHIRP


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:29pAM BEST : Assigns Credit Ratings to Compañía Reaseguradora del Ecuador S.A.
BU
02:28pVEIDEKKE ASA : Key information relating to proposed extraordinary cash dividend
AQ
02:28pVEIDEKKE ASA : Key information relating to proposed extraordinary cash dividend
AQ
02:27pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $84.3M in financing secured for 6-property industrial portfolio
PU
02:27pDuring the Covid-19 Pandemic, San Francisco-Based CRO ClinPro Trials Works With Sponsors Throughout Their Drug Development Cycle From Concept to Commercialisation
BU
02:25pELASTIC N : Announces User Experience Monitoring and Synthetics to Improve Website Experiences
BU
02:24pELASTIC N : Announces Innovations Across its Solutions to Optimize Search and Enhance Performance and Monitoring Capabilities
BU
02:24pELASTIC N : Announces Searchable Snapshots to Reduce Data Storage Costs Without Compromising Performance
BU
02:23pNEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC : . Reschedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
AQ
02:23pNEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC. : Reschedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Short sellers lost billions as travel and leisure stocks rallied Monday
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : after Q3 2020 well on track to achieve its full-year guidance
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
4L'ORÉAL : Alibaba's Singles Day sales top $74 billion, planned rules hit shares
5Nasdaq jumps as technology stocks back in favor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group