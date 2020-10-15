Log in
Content Marketing Market Will Showcase Negative Impact During 2020-2024 | Increased Users of Social Media to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

10/15/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global content marketing market and it is poised to grow by USD 269.24 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005580/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Content Marketing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Content Marketing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Contently Inc., CoSchedule LLC, HubSpot Inc., Influence & Co., Kapost, NewsCred Inc., Percolate Industries Inc., Scripted Inc., and Sprinklr Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased users of social media has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Content Marketing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Content Marketing Market is segmented as below:

  • Objective
    • Lead Generation
    • Brand Awareness
    • Thought Leadership
    • Others
  • Platform
    • Blogging
    • Videos
    • Infographics
    • Case Studies
    • Others
  • End-user
    • Retail
    • Automotive
    • Financial Services
    • Telecom
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

Content Marketing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The content marketing market report covers the following areas:

  • Content Marketing Market Size
  • Content Marketing Market Trends
  • Content Marketing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for digital magazines as one of the prime reasons driving the Content Marketing Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Content Marketing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist content marketing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the content marketing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the content marketing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of content marketing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user placement
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Financial Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Platform placement
  • Blogging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Videos - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Infographics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Case studies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Platform

Market Segmentation by Objective

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Objective placement
  • Lead generation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Brand awareness - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Thought leadership - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Objective

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Adobe Inc.
  • Contently Inc.
  • CoSchedule LLC
  • HubSpot Inc.
  • Influence & Co.
  • Kapost
  • NewsCred Inc.
  • Percolate Industries Inc.
  • Scripted Inc.
  • Sprinklr Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

