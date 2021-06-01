Log in
ContentTECH Summit Adopts .Tech Domain

06/01/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
The digital summit will now be hosted on www.Content.TECH domain.

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Content Marketing Institute (CMI), the leading global content marketing education and training organization, today announced that they are partnering with .Tech Domains, the leading new domain extension for the tech ecosystem, to launch CMI’s ContentTECH Summit 2021 under the brand new domain, www.Content.TECH.

The new domain name gives the one-of-a-kind digital event focused on the intersection of content, technology, and strategy an elevated digital presence that aligns with CMI’s mission to cultivate innovation in the content marketing space. Taking place from June 8-10, the summit will allow attendees to learn from leading practitioners and experts in content technology and marketing strategy at top brands, including Mastercard, Fanatics, Progressive, Google, and more.

“Moving ContentTECH Summit to a one-word domain on www.Content.TECH just makes sense for the event. It helps us establish our authority and elevates our brand in a memorable way,” explains Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “It will certainly resonate with our audience of enterprise marketers looking for the latest innovations in marketing technology.”

“We are proud to have ContentTECH Summit on a .Tech domain that is a perfect fit for their brand. It’s an impactful tech-forward event that aligns with our mission of supporting innovation across industries,” said Suman Das, Brand Director, .Tech Domains. “Domain names are an important piece of the overall marketing mix and we look forward to seeing how a .Tech domain enables CMI to take their content and overall digital presence to the next level.”

ContentTECH Summit 2021 offers tracks covering a wide range of topics including:

  • Content Strategy
  • Future of Content
  • Content Management & Measurement
  • Audience Development
  • Core Concepts

For more information and to register for the 2021 ContentTECH Summit, visit: www.Content.TECH.

About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect. Learn more at ContentMarketingInstitute.com. 

About Informa Connect
Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

About .Tech Domains
Launched in 2015, .TECH is a leading new domain extension for the tech industry. Over 300K domains and 5 years later, .TECH is in use by some of the world’s most cutting-edge startups and businesses; as well as widely-known industry leaders, content creators, and tech communities. .TECH is owned and operated by Radix, one of the world’s largest registries for new domain extensions. For more information, visit http://www.get.tech or @dottechdomains.

Contact:
Amanda Subler
Amanda.Subler@informa.com


HOT NEWS