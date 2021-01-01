Contented Hearts® Personalized Risk Analysis

Contented Hearts® Lifestyle Quiz uses CUTE (Contented Hearts User Technology Equation) to rank risk factors for heart disease in a personalized risk profile to help users manage health guidelines. Though the risk profile is designed for risk factor analysis for heart disease, it mirrors underlying risks for COVID-19, the Coronavirus.

Known risk factors affect users health in a complex interplay. Contented Hearts® risk factor analysis includes: age, gender, weight; exercise levels, family history, cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, enlarged heart, stress of lifestyle.

Though risks are characteristics of disease, some risks are themselves a disease i.e. obesity. Contented Hearts® Lifestyle Quiz creates a personalized user risk profile and helps users identify guidelines to manage risk and track outcomes.

Underlying risks impacted the outcome of COVID-19 patients, as noted In a recent article. The authors summary findings included hypertension being the most common comorbidity for COVID-19, with Diabetes coming in second. See, “Clinical Course and Risk Factors for mortality of Adult Inpatients with COVID-19 in Wuhan, China: a Retrospective Cohort Study” published Online March 9, 2020 with a corrected version first appearing at thelancet.com on March 12, 2020.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)30566-3/fulltext

The authors explain two significant underlying health risks found in COVID-19 patients: Hypertension and Diabetes, which have been shown to be controlled with diet and exercise.

Personalized risk analysis to meet general health guidelines is part of Contented Hearts® user directed risk management system developed with federal data with approvals in place.

Contented Hearts® offers a Fat Screening Quiz for general analysis of eating patterns developed by a registered dietitian over years of working with hundreds of clients – men and women – face to face to determine eating patterns and weigh management. It is free survey for weight management.

Overweight, as noted, is a risk factor analyzed by Contented Hearts® Lifestyle Quiz health risk model that provides users with a personalized risk factor analysis, according to Dianne Charles, CEO.

The Fat Screening quiz is one way to manage health risks related to weight. Risks are characteristics of disease, but some risks are themselves a disease, i.e. obesity.

To take the Fat Screening quiz click here:

https://contentedhearts.com/fat-screening-quiz/

Contented Hearts® offers a personalized risk analysis and outcome tracking system that helps users meet their general health risk guidelines.

More information is available at http://www.contentedhearts.com

