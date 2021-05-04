Contentsquare : Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in 2021 American Business Awards®

Contentsquare wins bronze in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category

Contentsquare, the leading experience analytics company, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

“Contentsquare’s digital experience insights allow teams to understand how and why customers are engaging with their brand online, and how to improve the experience on their site or app. Our AI-powered solution captures billions of digital behaviors, and turns them into actionable visualizations and recommendations brands can rely on to increase revenue, engagement and growth,” said Jonathan Cherki, founder and CEO at Contentsquare. “These capabilities have proven invaluable during the past year, when businesses have had to rapidly scale their digital strategies to meet online demand. We are honored to be recognized for our work to empower business through innovation this uniquely transformative year.”

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Contentsquare was nominated in the category of Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year up to 2,500 Employees.

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Some of the judges’ comments on Contentsquare include:

● This is an inspirational story of business success. Keep up the good work!

● Contentsquare’s impressive growth in employees, logos and acquisitions is powered by the compulsive need to understand the effectiveness of digital marketing and messaging. Driving a positive and diverse workforce, it is on a mission to share with those who need to understand their effectiveness, what exactly the data says and what it’s telling us.

“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Our experience analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviors, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Tel Aviv, Tokyo and Singapore. Today, it helps more than 700 enterprises in 26 countries deliver better digital experiences for their customers. Visit contentsquare.com to find out more.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

