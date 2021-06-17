Contentsquare : Launches First Cookieless Experience Analytics Solution to Help Businesses Build Digital Trust

New Cookieless Technology Continues To Fuel Brand Insights for Improved Experiences While Making Customer Privacy The Top Priority

To help brands build better digital experiences and establish greater digital trust with customers, Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, today announced a cookieless analytics solution that allows teams to access critical revenue insights without any use of cookies. This announcement comes on the heels of a recent $500M Series E round led by Softbank.

Contentsquare has never relied on third-party cookies, and instead aggregates and analyzes trillions of consumer interactions that demonstrate intent — such as mouse movements, touch and mobile interactions — to help brands deliver the best possible experiences to their customers. The solution will now give businesses the option to turn off both first AND third-party cookies. This latest innovation extends Contentsquare’s privacy-first approach, and solidifies the company’s leadership on digital privacy.

“Privacy is a central pillar of the new digital society, which is why digital trust is at the heart of customer experience. Contentsquare will keep investing more and more in helping businesses cultivate trusted relationships with their customers,” said Jonathan Cherki, CEO and Founder of Contentsquare.

With its unique, intent-based customer data and insights, Contentsquare helps brands unlock a deeper understanding of customers for improved engagement and conversions. The new cookieless offering will equip teams to create tailored digital customer experiences based on the real-time behaviors and goals of site users, without the need for cookies or demographic information. In a crowded digital landscape, the ability to personalize the online experience around the real-time objectives of customers gives brands a unique competitive advantage.

“Consumers today expect standout experiences online but are not prepared to sacrifice privacy in order to get them. Contentsquare’s cookieless solution allows brands to stay one step ahead of the constant changes in the industry, and provides them with a modern, non-invasive way to access business-critical insights,” Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO & Lead Analyst, Aragon Research.

By enabling a cookieless digital experience, Contentsquare is preparing businesses for a privacy-first digital experience and a world without tracking cookies. Since its founding in 2012, Contentsquare has always put digital trust at the heart of its solution, and recently joined the small list of privacy-first global organizations to have been awarded ISO 27701 certification — a standard of best practices for managing information security in compliance with the provisions of legal frameworks for data protection such as CCPA, GDPR, and other country-specific legislation (Australia, Brazil, Canada).

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Our experience analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviors, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Today, it helps more than 750 enterprises in 26 countries deliver better digital experiences for their customers. Visit contentsquare.com to find out more.

