ContextVision - Invitation to company presentation

09/21/2020 | 07:43am EDT

INVITATION

We are pleased to invite you to a presentation of Contextvision AB and its 2nd quarter and half year 2020 figures and give an update on the company’s development and ongoing projects. The presentation will be held as an online webinar on Thursday, September 24th at 11:30.

We are very proud of Context Vision’s developments during 2020 and look forward to sharing an update of the major achievements. Fredrik Palm, CEO, and Ann-Charlotte Linderoth, CFO, will represent the management. There will be time for questions after the presentation. You need to register in order to participate at the webinar, please click on the link to sign up:
https://www.bigmarker.com/norne-securities-as/ContextVision-Q2-2020-Presentation

We need your registration on September 23rd by the latest.

You are most welcome!

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

© GlobeNewswire 2020
