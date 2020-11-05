Continental : Announces Tire Safety Recall of Approximately 12,000 Passenger and Light Truck Tires in U.S.

Continental today announced a voluntary recall program involving approximately 12,000 Continental and General brand passenger vehicle tires that were sold to vehicle manufacturers and the aftermarket.

The tires may experience sudden air loss or belt edge separation which could lead to partial or full tread loss. The tires can be identified with the attached list that outlines the brand, size and Department of Transportation (DOT) week codes. Continental has not received any reports of accidents or injuries resulting from this condition and the company estimates that approximately 39 of these tires are defective.

Continental notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the details of the recall on October 26, 2020. The company is in communication with the vehicle manufacturers to support notification of customers who purchased vehicles equipped with these tires. Owners will be promptly notified and informed about the details of the voluntary safety recall program.

Consumers seeking more information, including instructions for identifying affected tires as well as obtaining replacement tires are asked to visit Continental’s Web site http://continentaltire.custhelp.com for more information.

Brand Tire Line Tire Size DOT

Plant

Code DOT

Size

Code DOT

Type

Code DOT

Week Mold

Number General Reliatrek 205/55R16 91 H A3 0F WJ80 1120 419193 419442 Continental PROCONTACT TX P205/55R16 89 V A3 T2 WC39 2420 416290 Continental PROCONTACT TX 215/60R16 95 H A3 5M WD3T 3320 419149 Continental CONTIPROCONTACT P215/60R16 94 S A3 X8 BN4 2220 214574 214571 404245 214573 Continental PROCONTACT GX P225/60R17 98 T A3 79 WBF2 0120 218037 General ALTIMAX RT43 225/60R18 100 H A3 E4 WBYV 2220 409762 2420 409762 General GRABBER HTS60 225/75R16 104 S A3 X4 HMF9 2720 412441 General ALTIMAX RT43 235/55R19 105 V A3 E7 WD84 1120 415663 Continental CROSSCONTACT LX

SPORT 235/65R18 106 H A3 LM WD30 0220 418538 415347 Continental CROSSCONTACT LX

SPORT 245/50R20 102 H A3 76 D3K9 2920 421921 421920 Continental CROSSCONTACT LX

SPORT 255/50R20 105 T 1A3 03 HD27 1020 416221 Continental CROSSCONTACT LX20

ECOPLUS+ 255/55R20 107 H 1A3 0F BAXX 0220 421238 0120 421241 0820 421236 0420 421246 General GRABBER HTS 255/70R17 112 S A3 E8 HN00 3020 418570 General GRABBER AT2 265/70R16 112 S A3 C2 3WC 2820 069114 075987 General Reliatrek HT 275/65R18 116 T A3 YL HMBR 0420 421380 General GRABBER X3 35 X 12.50R20 121 Q A3 3H HMM6 1120 415373 1220 415373 General Grabber HD LT245/75R17

121/118 S A3 11 HMT0 2420 416034 General GRABBER A/TX LT275/70R18

125/122 R A3 15 HMPK 2420 417330 417331 General GRABBER HTS60 LT275/70R18

125/122 S A3 15 HMJ8 0520 413243 412872 General GRABBER A/TX LT315/70R17

121/118 S A3 BM HMWT 2520 417395

