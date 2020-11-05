Log in
Continental : Announces Tire Safety Recall of Approximately 12,000 Passenger and Light Truck Tires in U.S.

11/05/2020 | 08:37am EST

  • Voluntary safety recall program involves Continental and General brand tires in different sizes
  • Sudden air loss may occur. No reports of accidents
  • Tires will be replaced at no charge

Continental today announced a voluntary recall program involving approximately 12,000 Continental and General brand passenger vehicle tires that were sold to vehicle manufacturers and the aftermarket.

The tires may experience sudden air loss or belt edge separation which could lead to partial or full tread loss. The tires can be identified with the attached list that outlines the brand, size and Department of Transportation (DOT) week codes. Continental has not received any reports of accidents or injuries resulting from this condition and the company estimates that approximately 39 of these tires are defective.

Continental notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the details of the recall on October 26, 2020. The company is in communication with the vehicle manufacturers to support notification of customers who purchased vehicles equipped with these tires. Owners will be promptly notified and informed about the details of the voluntary safety recall program.

Consumers seeking more information, including instructions for identifying affected tires as well as obtaining replacement tires are asked to visit Continental’s Web site http://continentaltire.custhelp.com for more information.

 

Brand

Tire Line

Tire Size

DOT
Plant
Code

DOT
Size
Code

DOT
Type
Code

DOT
Week

Mold
Number

General

Reliatrek

205/55R16 91 H

A3

0F

WJ80

1120

419193

419442

Continental

PROCONTACT TX

P205/55R16 89 V

A3

T2

WC39

2420

416290

Continental

PROCONTACT TX

215/60R16 95 H

A3

5M

WD3T

3320

419149

Continental

CONTIPROCONTACT

P215/60R16 94 S

A3

X8

BN4

2220

214574

214571

404245

214573

Continental

PROCONTACT GX

P225/60R17 98 T

A3

79

WBF2

0120

218037

General

ALTIMAX RT43

225/60R18 100 H

A3

E4

WBYV

2220

409762

2420

409762

General

GRABBER HTS60

225/75R16 104 S

A3

X4

HMF9

2720

412441

General

ALTIMAX RT43

235/55R19 105 V

A3

E7

WD84

1120

415663

Continental

CROSSCONTACT LX
SPORT

235/65R18 106 H

A3

LM

WD30

0220

418538

415347

Continental

CROSSCONTACT LX
SPORT

245/50R20 102 H

A3

76

D3K9

2920

421921

421920

Continental

CROSSCONTACT LX
SPORT

255/50R20 105 T

1A3

03

HD27

1020

416221

Continental

CROSSCONTACT LX20
ECOPLUS+

255/55R20 107 H

1A3

0F

BAXX

0220

421238

0120

421241

0820

421236

0420

421246

General

GRABBER HTS

255/70R17 112 S

A3

E8

HN00

3020

418570

General

GRABBER AT2

265/70R16 112 S

A3

C2

3WC

2820

069114

075987

General

Reliatrek HT

275/65R18 116 T

A3

YL

HMBR

0420

421380

General

GRABBER X3

35 X 12.50R20 121 Q

A3

3H

HMM6

1120

415373

1220

415373

General

Grabber HD

LT245/75R17
121/118 S

A3

11

HMT0

2420

416034

General

GRABBER A/TX

LT275/70R18
125/122 R

A3

15

HMPK

2420

417330

417331

General

GRABBER HTS60

LT275/70R18
125/122 S

A3

15

HMJ8

0520

413243

412872

General

GRABBER A/TX

LT315/70R17
121/118 S

A3

BM

HMWT

2520

417395

 

Links

Press portal:
www.continental-press.com

Media database:
www.continental-mediacenter.com

© Business Wire 2020

