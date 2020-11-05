Continental : Announces Tire Safety Recall of Approximately 12,000 Passenger and Light Truck Tires in U.S.

Continental today announced a voluntary recall program involving approximately 12,000 Continental and General brand passenger vehicle tires that were sold to vehicle manufacturers and the aftermarket.
The tires may experience sudden air loss or belt edge separation which could lead to partial or full tread loss. The tires can be identified with the attached list that outlines the brand, size and Department of Transportation (DOT) week codes. Continental has not received any reports of accidents or injuries resulting from this condition and the company estimates that approximately 39 of these tires are defective.
Continental notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the details of the recall on October 26, 2020. The company is in communication with the vehicle manufacturers to support notification of customers who purchased vehicles equipped with these tires. Owners will be promptly notified and informed about the details of the voluntary safety recall program.
Consumers seeking more information, including instructions for identifying affected tires as well as obtaining replacement tires are asked to visit Continental’s Web site http://continentaltire.custhelp.com for more information.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brand
|
Tire Line
|
Tire Size
|
DOT
Plant
Code
|
DOT
Size
Code
|
DOT
Type
Code
|
DOT
Week
|
Mold
Number
|
General
|
Reliatrek
|
205/55R16 91 H
|
A3
|
0F
|
WJ80
|
1120
|
419193
|
419442
|
Continental
|
PROCONTACT TX
|
P205/55R16 89 V
|
A3
|
T2
|
WC39
|
2420
|
416290
|
Continental
|
PROCONTACT TX
|
215/60R16 95 H
|
A3
|
5M
|
WD3T
|
3320
|
419149
|
Continental
|
CONTIPROCONTACT
|
P215/60R16 94 S
|
A3
|
X8
|
BN4
|
2220
|
214574
|
214571
|
404245
|
214573
|
Continental
|
PROCONTACT GX
|
P225/60R17 98 T
|
A3
|
79
|
WBF2
|
0120
|
218037
|
General
|
ALTIMAX RT43
|
225/60R18 100 H
|
A3
|
E4
|
WBYV
|
2220
|
409762
|
2420
|
409762
|
General
|
GRABBER HTS60
|
225/75R16 104 S
|
A3
|
X4
|
HMF9
|
2720
|
412441
|
General
|
ALTIMAX RT43
|
235/55R19 105 V
|
A3
|
E7
|
WD84
|
1120
|
415663
|
Continental
|
CROSSCONTACT LX
SPORT
|
235/65R18 106 H
|
A3
|
LM
|
WD30
|
0220
|
418538
|
415347
|
Continental
|
CROSSCONTACT LX
SPORT
|
245/50R20 102 H
|
A3
|
76
|
D3K9
|
2920
|
421921
|
421920
|
Continental
|
CROSSCONTACT LX
SPORT
|
255/50R20 105 T
|
1A3
|
03
|
HD27
|
1020
|
416221
|
Continental
|
CROSSCONTACT LX20
ECOPLUS+
|
255/55R20 107 H
|
1A3
|
0F
|
BAXX
|
0220
|
421238
|
0120
|
421241
|
0820
|
421236
|
0420
|
421246
|
General
|
GRABBER HTS
|
255/70R17 112 S
|
A3
|
E8
|
HN00
|
3020
|
418570
|
General
|
GRABBER AT2
|
265/70R16 112 S
|
A3
|
C2
|
3WC
|
2820
|
069114
|
075987
|
General
|
Reliatrek HT
|
275/65R18 116 T
|
A3
|
YL
|
HMBR
|
0420
|
421380
|
General
|
GRABBER X3
|
35 X 12.50R20 121 Q
|
A3
|
3H
|
HMM6
|
1120
|
415373
|
1220
|
415373
|
General
|
Grabber HD
|
LT245/75R17
121/118 S
|
A3
|
11
|
HMT0
|
2420
|
416034
|
General
|
GRABBER A/TX
|
LT275/70R18
125/122 R
|
A3
|
15
|
HMPK
|
2420
|
417330
|
417331
|
General
|
GRABBER HTS60
|
LT275/70R18
125/122 S
|
A3
|
15
|
HMJ8
|
0520
|
413243
|
412872
|
General
|
GRABBER A/TX
|
LT315/70R17
121/118 S
|
A3
|
BM
|
HMWT
|
2520
|
417395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
