Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Continental : Honored by FCA as 2020 Supplier of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 09:08am EST

  • This is the company’s second FCA Supplier of the Year award for leading innovation
  • Award recipients were determined based on supplier scorecard performance, extraordinary partnership, collaboration, transparency and integrity

Technology company Continental was named FCA Supplier of the Year in the category of Innovation during the virtual 2020 North America Annual Supplier Conference and Awards program held in late October. The FCA Supplier of the Year awards recognize companies that have shown exceptional commitment to FCA, providing innovative and quality products and services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005557/en/

Continental honored by FCA as 2020 Supplier of the Year (Photo: Business Wire)

Continental honored by FCA as 2020 Supplier of the Year (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are honored to have earned an FCA Supplier of the Year award for a second time recognizing our commitment to innovation,” said Robert Lee, President, Continental North America. “As a leading technology company, Continental is dedicated to helping our customers deliver the most cutting-edge technologies aimed at improving the driving experience.”

During the program, FCA recognized 31 supplier partners across a total of 19 categories.

“The transformational changes we made in 2019 built a strong foundation for the wave of product launches coming out of FCA, and today we spotlighted those suppliers who took their work to the next level,” said Martin Horneck, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, FCA - North America. “These are the ‘best of the best’ in our industry and they will continue playing a leading role in our collective success.”

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company’s 2019 supplier scorecard performance – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in quality, delivery, cost and warranty – and input from FCA senior leadership. Foundational Principles winners represent those companies who have demonstrated extraordinary partnership, collaboration, transparency and integrity. Winners for innovation, sustainability and diversity categories were submitted by the suppliers and vetted by FCA senior leadership.

Continental was among 13 companies honored in the Innovation category for its role in developing the all new Uconnect 5. Continental worked together with FCA to develop a state-of-the-art display and HMI solution that is an integral part of the next generation infotainment system.

Continental also earned a FCA Supplier of the Year Award in 2019 for leading innovation for its Short Range Radar with Trailer Merge Assist and Trailer Length Detection.

Continental congratulates all partners and companies honored during this year’s virtual 2020 North America Annual Supplier Conference and Awards program.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2019, Continental generated sales of €44.5 billion and currently employs more than 232,000 people in 59 countries and markets.

Social Media
For the latest Continental news and information, follow us on:
Facebook: Continental USA
Twitter: @ContiPress
LinkedIn: Continental

Press portal: www.continental-press.com
Media center: continental.com/media-center

#SafelyThere Campaign: www.continental.com/safelythere

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aNATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:30aAURIANT MINING AB : (publ.) is pleased to announce that subsoil use rights under the Tardan deposit license are restored in full
AQ
09:30aIMMATICS N : TCER IMA401 Preclinical Data Presentation at European Antibody Congress 2020
PU
09:30aBLACKBAUD : Q3 2020 Blackbaud, Inc. Earnings Conference Call - Transcript
PU
09:30aARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Wisium Premixes and Services Now Available in Eastern Canada
PU
09:30aHUB : Investor Presentation
PU
09:30aASX : MGE - Estimated Distribution - 31 December 2020
PU
09:30aFORMYCON : Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting for December 10, 2020
PU
09:30aWarren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Energy Completes Acquisition of Majority of Dominion Energys Gas Transmission and Storage Business
PU
09:30aFAMUR S A : Execution of annex to agreement with Santander Bank Polska
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
2SAP SE : SAP SE : UBS is less optimistic
3Shares worldwide look past lockdowns as U.S. election approaches
4POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance
5EXPLAINER: How mom-and-pop investors stumped up a record $3 trillion for Ant shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group