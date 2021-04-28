Continental Resources posts first profit since pandemic

April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc reported on Wednesday its first quarterly profit since the pandemic on the back of higher prices for oil and gas and reinstated its dividend.

U.S. crude rallied 27% to average about $58 a barrel in the quarter as vaccination rollouts gained pace and travel demand picked up, after the coronavirus pandemic sent the industry into a tailspin last year.

Gas prices were buoyed by a deep freeze in parts of U.S. central and southern states that pushed up demand for the fuel, used in heating and electricity generation.

Average net sales prices stood at $43.11 per barrel of oil equivalent, a 75% rise from the prior quarter.

The company, a top producer in the Bakken shale region of North Dakota, said its total production for the quarter averaged 307,942 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared to 339,307 boepd in fourth. It warned this month of 6,000 barrels per day hit from the winter storm.

Continental reinstated quarterly dividend at $0.11 per share, which is double the previous quarterly dividend.

The company posted an adjusted income of $278.9 million, or 77 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $81.9 million, or 23 cents per share, in the fourth. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)