Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Continental Resources posts first profit since pandemic

04/28/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc reported on Wednesday its first quarterly profit since the pandemic on the back of higher prices for oil and gas and reinstated its dividend.

U.S. crude rallied 27% to average about $58 a barrel in the quarter as vaccination rollouts gained pace and travel demand picked up, after the coronavirus pandemic sent the industry into a tailspin last year.

Gas prices were buoyed by a deep freeze in parts of U.S. central and southern states that pushed up demand for the fuel, used in heating and electricity generation.

Average net sales prices stood at $43.11 per barrel of oil equivalent, a 75% rise from the prior quarter.

The company, a top producer in the Bakken shale region of North Dakota, said its total production for the quarter averaged 307,942 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared to 339,307 boepd in fourth. It warned this month of 6,000 barrels per day hit from the winter storm.

Continental reinstated quarterly dividend at $0.11 per share, which is double the previous quarterly dividend.

The company posted an adjusted income of $278.9 million, or 77 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $81.9 million, or 23 cents per share, in the fourth. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38pFord posts profit, says chip shortage to slash second-quarter output by 50%, or 1.1 million units
RE
04:34pContinental Resources posts first profit since pandemic
RE
04:33pApple results soundly beat Wall Street targets, $90 billion buyback announced
RE
04:30pEnergy Rises After OPEC Demand Outlook, U.S. Stockpile Report - Energy Roundup
DJ
04:27pDollar weakens after Fed dampens taper hopes, cautious U.S. outlook
RE
04:25pFed nods to strengthening economy but waves off talk of policy shift
RE
04:23pWall Street ends lower after Fed holds steady on rates
RE
04:22pFord posts profit, says chip shortage to slash Q2 output by 50%, or 1.1 mln units
RE
04:21pStocks hold firm, dollar slips as Fed holds rates steady
RE
04:20pContinental Resources posts first profit since pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48 billion
2ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR : Ethereum jumps to record high on report of EIB digital bond issuance
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
4The Fed’s balancing act
5Google sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ