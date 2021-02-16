Continental Resources posts wider loss on higher expenses

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources
Inc's loss in the fourth quarter widened compared with
the third as expenses rose, even as crude prices recovered from
pandemic-led lows.
The company, a major producer in the Bakken shale of North
Dakota, said average daily production rose to 339,307 barrels of
oil equivalent (boe) in the fourth quarter, from 297,001 boe in
the third.
Continental set capital expenditure at $1.4 billion for 2021
compared with $1.2 billion for the previous year.
Adjusted net loss attributable to the company widened to
$81.9 million, or 23 cents per share, in the fourth quarter
ended Dec. 31, from $58.9 million, or 16 cents per share, in the
third quarter.
(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)