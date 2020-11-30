Continued Suspension of New License Applications for Payment Services Providers and Money Transmission Businesses
Published: Monday November 30th, 2020
Continued Suspension of New License Applications for Payment Services Providers and Money Transmission Businesses
On November 19, 2019, the Central Bank of The Bahamas announced the Suspension of New License Applications for Payment Service Providers and Money Transmission Businesses. The Bank has reviewed this position and advises that given the impact of the pandemic and ongoing adjustments in the sector, the moratorium will remain in place until the end of 2021. At that time, the Central Bank will undertake another review. The Bank will continue to consider other regulatory applications affecting the scale or ownership of existing operations.
Any questions regarding this NOTICE should be directed to:
The Payments Policy and Oversight Unit
Research Department
Central Bank of The Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas
Email: [email protected]
Or
Authorizations & Administration Unit
Bank Supervision Department
Central Bank of The Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas
Email: [email protected]
30 November 2020
Disclaimer
Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 22:42:06 UTC