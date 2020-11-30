Continued Suspension of New License Applications for Payment Services Providers and Money Transmission Businesses

On November 19, 2019, the Central Bank of The Bahamas announced the Suspension of New License Applications for Payment Service Providers and Money Transmission Businesses. The Bank has reviewed this position and advises that given the impact of the pandemic and ongoing adjustments in the sector, the moratorium will remain in place until the end of 2021. At that time, the Central Bank will undertake another review. The Bank will continue to consider other regulatory applications affecting the scale or ownership of existing operations.

