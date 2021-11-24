Log in
Continuing professional training in 2021 for accredited statutory auditors

11/24/2021 | 04:10am EST
Continuing professional training in 2021 for accredited statutory auditors
News article
24/11/2021

The continuing professional training programme for 2021 will be offered 'remotely' in the form of webinars and will be spread over two sessions, of about an hour and a half each (not including the Q&A session):

  • Thursday, 9 December 2021 from 1 - 3 pm: training session for undertakings for collective investment, management companies of undertakings for collective investment, and regulated real estate companies;
  • Thursday, 16 December 2021 from 2 - 4 pm: training session for institutions for occupational retirement provision.

Register for this continuing professional training by returning the attached form by email(link sends email)at the latest by3 December 2021. Registration is free of charge.

For additional information, see the Communication (available in Dutch and French only)

Disclaimer

FSMA - Financial Services and Markets Authority of Belgium published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 09:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
