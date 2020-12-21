Log in
Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market to Grow by $ 44.17 bn During 2020-2024 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 | Technavio

12/21/2020 | 01:12pm EST
Technavio has been monitoring the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market and it is poised to grow by USD 44.17 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005651/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & Get Free sample report in minutes

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Increasing demand for one-stop-shop CDMOs is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 44.17 bn.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Aenova Holding GmbH, Almac Group Ltd., Catalent Inc., FAMAR Health Care Services, FAREVA SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, are some of the major market participants.
  • What is the key market driver?
    The growing pharmaceutical industry is one of the major factors driving the market.
  • How big is the North America market?
    The North America region will contribute to 36% of the market share.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

  • Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market in China by Product and Device Used- Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The business-to-consumer e-commerce market size in China has the potential to grow by USD 3851.34 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
  • Binoculars Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The binoculars market size has the potential to grow by USD 123.44 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aenova Holding GmbH, Almac Group Ltd., Catalent Inc., FAMAR Health Care Services, FAREVA SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing pharmaceutical industry will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Small Molecules
    • Biologics
  • Geographic
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43489

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

  • Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market Size
  • Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market Trends
  • Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for one-stop-shop CDMOs as one of the prime reasons driving the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Biologics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver – led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aenova Holding GmbH
  • Almac Group Ltd.
  • Catalent Inc.
  • FAMAR Health Care Services
  • FAREVA SA
  • Lonza Group Ltd.
  • Recipharm AB
  • Siegfried Holding AG
  • The Lubrizol Corp.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
