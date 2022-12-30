Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Contraction in Chicago Manufacturing Activity Eased in December -- MNI Indicators

12/30/2022 | 10:21am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria


Factory activity in the Chicago area contracted in December for the fourth consecutive month, but at a softer pace than in November, suggesting that business conditions in the sector didn't deteriorate further at year-end.

The Chicago Business Barometer rose to 44.9 in December from 37.2 in November, breaking a three-month streak of drops, data from a survey compiled by MNI Indicators showed Friday.

The indicator signals activity contracted at a slower pace compared with the previous month as it came in closer to the 50 threshold, which indicates growth.

The reading beat the 40.5 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The barometer is compiled after surveying firms in the Chicago area to assess business conditions. The index takes into account five components: new orders, order backlogs, production, supplier deliveries and employment.

The production index rose to 39.2 in December, but continued to signal declining output as material and staff shortages continued to hamper production.

The new orders index rose sharply to 44.1, the highest level since August, in a sign that declines in demand softened. The orders backlogs index increased to 53.7, pointing to an uptick in backlogs due to the boost in December's new orders coupled with continued shortages, MNI Indicators said.

The employment index fell to 40.8, suggesting that firms shed jobs over the month as they struggled to replace employees that had retired or changed workplaces, the report said.

The supplier deliveries index rose to 52.7, with firms experiencing improved response times.

The prices paid index eased to 64.1, the lowest since September 2020 and pointing to moderating inflation pressures.

"Some firms are expecting higher labor costs, whilst others highlighted lower demand and falling oil and steel prices pushing prices down," the report said.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1020ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.83% 84.31 Delayed Quote.7.34%
WTI 0.60% 79.107 Delayed Quote.4.25%
HOT NEWS