By Xavier Fontdegloria and Ed Frankl

Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia area unexpectedly extended its contraction for the eighth consecutive month in April, indicating that regional manufacturing is weakening further amid the pressures of rising interest rates and high inflation.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said Thursday that its index for current general activity decreased to minus 31.3 in April from minus 23.2 in March. The data, which is based on a survey among manufacturers in the region, suggests that activity continued to contract as the index came in below zero.

The reading is the lowest since May 2020, in the period after the onset of the pandemic, and considerably lower than expectations by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who expected the index to improve slightly on month to minus 19.9.

The Philadelphia Fed survey polls manufacturing firms in the Third Federal Reserve District, which covers eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

Around 35% of manufacturers polled reported worsening business conditions in April, far exceeding the 3% which said conditions improved.

Indexes for new orders and shipments both were negative in the month, though both climbed, to minus 22.7 and minus 7.3, respectively.

Almost 28% of firms reported drops in shipments, compared with 20% that reported increases.

The employment index climbed to minus 0.2 in April from minus 10.3 in the prior month.

The data suggested inflation pressures were abating. The prices paid index fell 15.3 points to 8.2, while current prices received index fell 11.2 points to minus 3.3, its first negative reading since May 2020, the Philly Fed said.

However, goods-producers were a little more optimistic about the near-term outlook. The index for future general activity increased to minus 1.5 in April from minus 8 a month earlier, the data said.

