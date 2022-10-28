Advanced search
Contractor dies in rail car accident at Exxon Beaumont, Texas, lube oil plant -sheriff

10/28/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
HOUSTON (Reuters) - A contractor at Exxon Mobil Corp's lube oil Blending & Packaging Plant in Beaumont, Texas, was killed in a rail car accident at the facility, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

"A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved in a railcar accident," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "He was deceased at the scene."

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.93% 110.7 Delayed Quote.75.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.49% 94.14 Delayed Quote.20.70%
WTI -0.34% 88.284 Delayed Quote.17.57%
HOT NEWS