Contracts For April 2, 2021

ARMY

Kokolakis Contracting, Tarpon Springs, Florida, was awarded a $112,376,727 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a cyber instructional facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Fort Gordon, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of March 24, 2024. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $112,376,727 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W912HN-21-C-3003).

KAI Hawaii Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-21-D-0013); MKE Associates LLC,* Aiea, Hawaii (W9128A-21-D-0014); and Nagamine Okawa Engineers Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-21-D-0015), will compete for each order of the $9,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 1, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

AIR FORCE

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $79,398,158 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Small Diameter Bomb Increment II lot integration and test. This contract effort will deliver all-up round (AUR) test vehicles, perform AUR-level assembly, checkout, testing and systems integration testing; and prepare for production cut-in and fielding for the multiple engineering changes needed, including National Security Agency (NSA) cryptographic modernization, Global Positioning System (GPS) military code, mitigation of part obsolescence, and design changes evolving from production and/or operations. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed April 1, 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 Air Force (USAF) missile procurement funds in the amount of $11,977,567; fiscal 2020 USAF research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) funds in the amount of $6,495,714; fiscal 2021 Navy (USN) RDT&E funds in the amount of $5,133,243; fiscal 2021 USN weapon procurement funds in the amount of $2,783,878; and fiscal 2019 Special Defense Acquisition Funds in the amount of $9,021,596 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8672-21-F-6052).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Annapolis Junction, Maryland, has been awarded a $42,536,432 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursement task order to obtain appropriately skilled contractor support staff for sustainment of the Cyber Mission Platform and future Generation-3 platform baselines and associated continuous integration/continuous delivery pipeline activities to meet the program management office's customer needs. Work will be performed at government facilities throughout the continental U.S. and is expected to be completed March 31, 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds; and fiscal 2021 other procurement funds in the amount of $10,706,951 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8307-21-F-0004). (Awarded April 1, 2021)

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, has been awarded a maximum $13,302,828 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for pneumatic tire wheel assemblies. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Wisconsin and New Jersey, with a March 31, 2024, performance completion date. Using military service is the Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2023 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-21-D-0039).

Illinois Power Marketing Co., Collinsville, Illinois, has been awarded an estimated $9,526,015 firm-fixed price, requirements contract under solicitation SPE604-21-R-0401 to supply and deliver retail electricity and ancillary, incidental services. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Illinois, with a May 31, 2023, performance completion date. Using customers are the Air Force, Army and Department of Agriculture. Using customers are solely responsible to fund this contract and vary in appropriation type and fiscal year. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE604-21-D-8013).

NAVY

Hyatt Equities LLC, doing business as Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a $9,393,224 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract M00263-21-C-0001 to exercise an option for lodging, meal and laundry services. This modification brings the total cumulative value of this contract to $17,718,039. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, and is expected to be completed by July 11, 2021. Fiscal 2021 military personnel (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $9,393,224 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Regional Contracting Office, Parris Island, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

Argent Technologies LLC,* Floresville, Texas, was awarded a $8,095,830 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the Joint Program Office for Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device tri-service charter. Work will be performed in Floresville, Texas, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funding of $500 will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) - only limited responsible number of responsible sources will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00174-21-D-0014). (Awarded April 1, 2021)

DEFENSE COUNTERINTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY AGENCY

Salient Federal - SGIS Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $7,635,866 firm-fixed-price task order modification (P00002) to exercise an option on a contract (HS0021-20-F-00023) that was transferred to the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). This order includes maintaining, upgrading, and providing production support to the DCSA Program Executive Office's case processing applications. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia. This option is fully funded with fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds. The anticipated period of performance of this option is for one year, from April 5, 2021, through April 4, 2022. The total value of the contract, including a base year and option periods, is $37,765,001. The total obligated amount of the contract is $22,491,270. The original award was issued by OPM with a one year base period plus four 12-month option periods via contract 243226-19-F-0043 on March 18, 2019. This notification is submitted as DCSA believes this order was not previously announced by OPM in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 5.303. DCSA Acquisition and Contracting, Quantico, Virginia, is now the contracting activity.

* Small business